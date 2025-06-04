If late May was any indication of what Mother Nature has in store for Idaho, we’re going to be in for a scorcher.

Summertime temperatures mean it’s time for a trip (or two) to your favorite local ice cream shop. One Boise-born ice cream shop is a must visit for some of the best ice cream in America!

READ MORE: America's Best Water Coaster Is In a Tiny Idaho Town

Popular Idaho Ice Cream Shop Named One of the Best in America

While nearly all of us grew up with Dairy Queen Blizzards or dipped cones, Eat This, Not That knows that locally owned ice cream shops are the lifeblood of their communities in the summer. That’s why they set out to crown one “Best Ice Cream Shop” in every state using online reviews and national awards.

Get our free mobile app

In the Gem State, they arrived at a locally owned concept that started as a single location in 2017 and has grown into a blossoming local chain over the past eight years! Of course, we’re talking about The STIL, which is an acronym for “The Sweetest Things in Life.”

The STIL via Facbeook The STIL via Facebook loading...

In choosing The STIL they said:

Ranked as one of the best ice cream shops in America, and touted by the likes of the Washington Post, The STIL takes a something-for-everyone approach, offering a wealth of unique ice cream flavors, vegan choices, and even boozy renditions — so much so that the shop even offers beer and wine pairings with their ice creams. Heartwarmingly, each flavor is named after a “sweet thing in life…

No doubt, one of the things that makes The STIL so unique is their famous 21+ flavors. The two on the current line-up are “Ed & Carl Take Reno”, a gluten free option made with honey bourbon and “Nightcap on Eckert,” one clearly inspired by their location in Harris Ranch that’s a blend of Kahlua, Espresso, Chocolate Cake & Heath Pieces.

The STIL via Facebook The STIL via Facebook loading...

In addition to the Downtown Boise store that opened in 2017, The STIL has grown to the Boise Bench (13 S Latah,) Harris Ranch (3724 S. Eckert Rd,) Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell (712 Arthur Street) and Downtown Nampa (1225 1st St. S.)

More Sweet Things on the Way in Downtown Boise

The STIL via Facebook The STIL via Facebook loading...

Founders Dan and Kasey aren’t done growing yet. After public records showed that The STIL had filed permits to do work inside the former Zeppole’s location on Eighth Street’s “Restaurant Row,” BoiseDev reported the location will become a new concept called “The STILetto.”

The STIL via Facebook The STIL via Facebook loading...

It’ll be a smaller walk-in, walk-out scoop shop. You’ll still find their ice cream there, but they’re dialing back on offering drinks, flights and outdoor seating like they do at their larger locations.

Local Idaho Shops Earn "Honorable Mentions"

Eat This, Not That also awarded two honorable mentions for each state. In Idaho those went to Lovejoy's Real Ice which now has two locations - their original at 1760 S Meridian Rd #101 in Meridian and the newer location Bown Crossing.

DIPS received the other honorable mention. The concept has seasonal food trucks in West Nampa (329 N Middleton Rd) and McCall (400 N 3rd St,) in addition to their year round vacation at 3193 E Greenhurst in Nampa.