If there’s one thing that Idahoans will never take for granted, it's the number of places we have to cool off in and around water when summer’s scorching temperatures arrive. Lakes, city pools and some serious waterpark gems!

Depending on which part of Idaho you live in, the waterpark you look forward to visiting every summer varies. I happen to be based in Boise, so a trip to Roaring Springs is a summer right of passage and the park continues to evolve every season. A few years ago, they kicked off a seven phase expansion plan that will eventually make the Boise area waterpark one of the largest in the country.

Phase One included the addition of Camp IdaH2O, which was a big hit with my four year old niece when she came to visit last summer. It also brought Class 5 Canyon, Idaho’s first action river attraction and Critter Crossing, a forest themed obstacle course and water basketball area to the park.

Phase Two will include two new slides, The Hive and The Heist. The Hive will be the first of the two to make its debut and they anticipate that to happen during the 2026 season.

Believe it or not, Idaho will be home to only the second installation of that particular slide in the WORLD, so we wouldn’t be surprised if Roaring Springs finds itself in the running for one of the USA Today’s “10 Best” competition in the future.

America’s Best Water Coaster is Located in a Small Idaho Town

But it’s one of Idaho’s OTHER waterparks that’s shining as brightly as the summer sun in 2025! USA Today recently revealed the winners for their “10 Best Water Coasters” in America and Eagle Hunt at Silverwood in Athol landed the top spot just one year after it debuted at Boulder Beach. Take a look at this thing before we describe the experience!

According to their website, Eagle Hunt is the first dueling water coaster in the western United States AND is the longest dueling coaster in the country. The ride experience is 925 feet long and takes riders through three high-speed flying saucers, up four hills and plunges them through a shadow effect before reaching the final pool.

If you’re looking to make the road trip to try Eagle Hunt for the FIRST time this summer, Boulder Beach at Silverwood Theme Park opens for the first time this year on Saturday, May 24.