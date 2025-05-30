If You See This Specific Color on Weather Maps in Idaho, Stay Inside

How many times did you do a double take at the forecast for May 31? Your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you. The National Weather Service has changed the predicted high temperature for Boise to 101º!

I’ve seen plenty of people share the forecast on social media and say things like “Because we just can’t wait until July to do this…” I totally agree. I tried to put off turning on the air condition for as long as I could, but when the inside of our apartment reached 86º, I caved.

The Treasure Valley is no stranger to triple degree heat. In fact, last summer we saw 20 triple digit days. We tied the record for most consecutive triple digit days at nine. We also set a record for most consecutive days above 105º in early July. The new record is five days.

Last year’s extreme heat caused some time honored local traditions to adjust their hours or relocate to indoor venues to keep organizers, vendors and attendees safe. It was also the first time we saw the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and CDC team up for an experimental HeatRisk map.

What Is the HeatRisk Map?

The goal in establishing the new map was to let people know how dangerous heat could impact activities over a 24-hour period. To make the forecast, they factor in how unusual the temperature is for the time of year, the duration of heat during the day and night and if the temperatures could pose a risk of heat-related impacts based on data from the CDC.

Making its debut last May, the map used green, yellow, orange and magenta to indicate the level of risk.

Stay Inside If You See This Color on the HeatRisk Map

Traditionally, Idahoans think that red indicates the worst case scenario on weather maps, but when it comes to this map? It’s magenta you need to worry about. It stands for “extreme” conditions which the NOAA describes as:

This level of rare and/or long-duration extreme heat with little to no overnight relief affects anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Impacts likely in most health systems, heat-sensitive industries and infrastructure.

Last summer, parts of Idaho did end up painted magenta a few times. Now, with Weather Channel predicting record heat for Idaho again this summer, it’s likely we’ll see more magenta in 2025

Magenta days are days that you’ll want to skip that afternoon walk on the Greenbelt. Stay inside and enjoy the AC. Wear light-colored, lightweight clothes if you have to be outside and keep yourself as hydrated as possible.

As you’re watching your hydration, make sure you’re getting the proper amount of electrolytes, too. I’m prone to heat-related illness and once washed all the salt out of my body by drinking nothing but water leading up to an evening cross country race on a hot day. I collapsed at the finish line. 0/5 stars. Do not recommend.