The unofficial start of Summer 2025 is creeping up quickly and Idahoans are ready to head to their favorite lake, river or pool. The question is what type of summer is the Gem State in for this year? According to one of the latest extended outlooks, we could be facing record heat.

Weather Rewind: Boise Flirts With Record Setting Heat More Than Once

Looking back at the summer of 2024, Boise experienced its first triple digit day ahead of schedule. Over the last 25 years, the average date for the first 100º day is July 1, but temperatures soared to 102º on June 22, 2024. If you were at the Boise Music Festival, we got to sweat it out together that day.

In total, Boise experienced 20 days of triple digit temperatures with several streaks lasting six days (July 8-13) and a record tying nine days (July 16-23.) During the first streak, Boise actually set a new record for most consecutive days with highs above 105º. That new record sits at five.

So how did what happened compare to what the Weather Channel predicted? The Boise area was wrapped in orange on their Temperature Outlook map, indicating that temperatures would be above normal through June, July and August. Their prediction turned out to be accurate.

Weather Channel Releases 2025 Summer Outlook for Boise and the Rest of Idaho

If you thought LAST summer was hot, hold onto your sunscreen because it could be even worse this summer. The Weather Channel recently released their summer temperature outlook and are expecting another “above-average” summer for most of the country. While they’re cute headline promises “above-average won’t last” the entire summer, that’s not true for our area.

Most of the country is expected to experience temperatures above average in June, with the East cooling off by July. In fact, by August, much of the south may experience below normal temperatures.

But not in Idaho. The entire state is covered in a dark shade of maroon indicating not just above average temperatures, more the probability of the temperatures being even warmer than Summer 2024. We’re solid maroon in June, July and August.

So, if we were flirting with records in 2024 when we were under the weaker orange color, the potential to actually break them in 2025 may be even better.

What Are “Normal” Summer Temperatures in Idaho’s Major Cities?

We took a dive into some data from the National Weather service to give you an idea of what you may be in for while you plan summer activities from sports to concerts.

