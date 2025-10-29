With Halloween falling on a Friday in 2025, we’re not sure why so many businesses and organizations planned their Halloween events the week before the holiday. Don’t get us wrong, we’re more than happy to celebrate the holiday for nearly two weeks straight.

Unfortunately, the weather didn’t really cooperate for the events happening October 25–26. Some groups decided to cancel or postpone their events. Others, like the YMCA Halloween Run, decided the show must go on. I was pleasantly surprised to see how many people hung around after the run despite the showers getting heavier and the grass getting muddier.

READ MORE: Boise’s Famous Harrison Boulevard Will Close for Trick-Or-Treaters in 2025

Weather was still a factor in making costume decisions before going downtown, even though the run and Halloween parties were nearly 12 hours apart. Unsure of how long the lines would be and if the showers would pick back up again, I decided to bring a poncho just in case I had to protect my clip-in extensions while standing in line. It was also cold enough that I had to wear a jacket over the costume, which was surprisingly just as annoying at 37 as it was at age four.

Get our free mobile app

You know your kids hate wearing anything that’s going to ruin their costume, even if it’s for their own good. Last week’s outlook for Halloween looked like layers and rain gear were probably a must on October 31 — but surprise! It’s Idaho, and the forecast for Friday looks different than it did last week. Here’s a look at what to expect for trick-or-treating in Idaho’s largest cities just a few days out.

Boise

High: 57º

57º Low: 39º

39º Trick-or-Treat Forecast: It’ll be chilly, but dry. AccuWeather is calling for evening temperatures around 44º with a RealFeel temp of 41º. There’s now just a 2% chance of rain. Sunset is at 6:37 p.m.

Idaho Falls

High: 52º

52º Low: 29º

29º Trick-or-Treat Forecast: Layers are likely necessary as evening temperatures will be around 34º, but the likelihood of rain has dropped to 4%. Sunset is around 6:21 p.m.

Pocatello

High: 54º

54º Low: 33º

33º Trick-or-Treat Forecast: Another dry destination for trick-or-treating. Dress warmly though, as temperatures in the evening are expected to be around 36º with a 29º RealFeel temp. There’s just a 2% chance of rain. Sunset is at 6:24 p.m.

Coeur d’Alene

High: 48º

48º Low: 39º

39º Trick-or-Treat Forecast: Hooray! What was a 55% chance of rain in the evening has dropped to just 6%. Temperatures in the evening will be around 39º. Sunset is at 5:31 p.m.

Twin Falls

High: 56º

56º Low: 38º

38º Trick-or-Treat Forecast: Temperatures in the evening are expected to be around 41º, but it’ll feel more like 36º. The chance of rain is just 2%. Sunset is at 6:32 p.m.

Post Falls

High: 50º

50º Low: 41º

41º Trick-or-Treat Forecast: It was originally supposed to be a rainy evening in Post Falls, but the chance of rain has dropped to just 6%. Evening temps will be around 43º. Sunset is at 5:32 p.m.

Rexburg

High: 50º

50º Low: 29º

29º Trick-or-Treat Forecast: Evening temps in Rexburg are expected to be around 32º, but feel like 28º, so make sure to bundle up the kids the best you can. There’s just a 5% chance of rain. Sunset is at 6:19 p.m.

Lewiston

High: 56º

56º Low: 45º

45º Trick-or-Treat Forecast: A dry evening for trick-or-treating is actually written in the AccuWeather forecast for Lewiston. Evening temps should be right around 50º. Sunset is at 5:35 p.m.

Moscow

High: 52º

52º Low: 42º

42º Trick-or-Treat Forecast: Evening temps should be around 42º, but it’ll feel more like 36º. It should be dry and sunset is at 5:34 p.m.