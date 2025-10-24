If this year’s Halloween displays on Harrison Boulevard are any indication of Boise and the Treasure Valley’s obsession with Halloween, there’s no sign of it slowing down! While trunk-or-treat events are fun, when October 31 arrives, nothing beats the classic door-to-door trick-or-treating!

And this year? Halloween itself is a treat since it falls on a Friday. That means there’s no rushing home for bedtime on a school night. Families can take their time planning routes, stay out later filling their pillowcases full of candy and stay up late to sort and trade favorites with their siblings.

Thousands of families will flock to Harrison Boulevard in hopes that they’ll go home with a stack of king-sized candy bars, but maybe your kiddos prefer to stay away from large crowds and explore their own neighborhood. With a little advanced planning, they may just bring home as impressive of a haul! That’s where Nextdoor’s Treat Map becomes your secret weapon.

Nextdoor has relaunched their free Treat Map that lets neighbors share what they’re planning for Halloween. Community members can add their home to the map as a pin. It’ll turn your house into a pumpkin on the map, list your first name and last initial and any details you share about how you’re planning to celebrate. So you can simply say “we have candy” or share a few details about your yard decorations.

What’s cool is that Treat Map doesn’t just limit you to the neighborhood associated with the address you created your Nextdoor account with. You can zoom out and see surrounding neighborhoods, which is super helpful if your neighborhood happens to be an apartment complex where residents don’t do a traditional trick-or-treat on Halloween night.

Plan Your Halloween Route with Nextdoor’s Treat Map

Ready to check out the map so you can chart out the perfect route? Click HERE to get started.