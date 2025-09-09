When Fall arrives in the Treasure Valley there are two types of people who thrive.
In one corner are those who go out of their way to grab a Pumpkin Spice Latte on the way to work, stop and smell the scented pine cones outside of Albertsons and love the sound of leaves crunching under their boots.
In the other? People who live for scary movies, creepy decorations and terrifying haunted houses.
Luckily, the Boise area is home to a great mix of autumn attractions to make both types of fall personalities smile! In fact, there are so many that you’ll really want to sit down, look at the calendar and figure out how to squeeze them all in before dozens of trunk-or-treat events fill up your schedule!
Here’s a look at when the Boise area’s favorite fall attractions open in 2025!
Shindig Farms | ID-45 & Schism Rd, Nampa
- What: Pumpkin Patch, straw maze and more
- Opening Date: Friday, September 12
- Click HERE for more hours and details.
Haunted World | 20031 Northside Blvd, Caldwell
- What: Idaho’s largest indoor and outdoor haunted house
- Opening Date: Friday, September 12
- Click HERE for hours and details.
Lowe Family Farmstead | 2500 South Eagle Rd, Kuna
- What: Pumpkin patch, corn maze and dozens of family friendly attractions
- Opening Date: Saturday, September 13
- Click HERE for hours and details.
Pumpkinpalooza | 1133 W Chinden, Meridian
- What: Urban pumpkin patch with inflatable maze, mini golf, train ride and more
- Opening Date: Saturday, September 13
- Click HERE for hours and details.
The Farm and Halloween Land | 2590 E Black Canyon Hwy, Emmett
- What: Corn Maze, pumpkin patch, highland cows, hayrides and family friendly activities
- Opening Date: Friday, September 13
- Click HERE for hours and details.
Requiem Haunted House | 810 Main St, Caldwell
- What: Indoor haunted attraction filling 13,000 square feet in century old building in Caldwell
- Opening Date: Saturday, September 20
- Click HERE for more hours and details.
Cherry Hill Farms | 19125 Apricot Ln, Caldwell
- What: Corn Maze and festival featuring activities like barrel cart rides, tube slides, tractor tire playgrounds and more
- Opening Date: Friday, September 26
- Click HERE for more hours and details.
