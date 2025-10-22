When fall arrives in the Treasure Valley, you’ll be hard pressed to find a single street cozier than Harrison Boulevard in Boise’s North End. Once the home of the wealthiest and most well-known citizens in Boise, you’ll find homes of all shapes and sizes nestled under a canopy of beautiful fall colors.

While the neighborhood, which was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980 and a City of Boise historic district in 1989, is usually a tranquil place to walk and observe a unique blend of architectural styles, it becomes something entirely different in October.

Homeowners on Harrison Boulevard are known for their over-the-top Halloween decor. Some choose to go the spooky but friendly route by setting up massive inflatables of well-known cartoon characters. Others choose to pay homage to their favorite movies like Beetlejuice, Hocus Pocus or The Nightmare Before Christmas. Then there’s the group that takes it to the next level by working in motion-activated animatronics to scare passersby.

It’s safe to say that Halloween really is Harrison Boulevard’s Christmas. Between the decorations and the reputation for homes handing out king-sized candy bars on Halloween night, Harrison Boulevard is Boise’s premier destination for trick-or-treating. An estimated 6,000 little ghouls, goblins and their families show up every year.

With the same turnout expected in 2025, ACHD has already planned to close Harrison Boulevard to vehicle traffic from Hays Street to Hill Road on Halloween to keep kids safe.

What to Look For on Harrison Boulevard in 2025

We took a stroll down Harrison Boulevard a few days ago to get a preview of this year’s decorations and noticed that there’s a company called Propy Props that helped take some of this year’s displays to the next level. However, the display they built outside their own home is beyond your wildest dreams. They literally turned their home at the corner of Harrison and Dora into the Titanic!

Yes, you read that right. They turned their home into the actual ship! You’ll see it in some of the snapshots we took during our walk. Here’s a look at what to expect on Harrison Boulevard for Halloween 2025!

