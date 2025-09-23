We’re not exactly sure when it happened, but we’re so glad that it did. Traditionally, when homeowners pour all their energy into decorating the exterior of their house for “the season,” the season is Christmas. However, the number of over-the-top Halloween displays in the Treasure Valley has been steadily growing since 2018!

That’s the year that William Higginson, the creator of the well known Boise Christmas Lights website, dusted off his map for spooky season. From 12-foot tall skeletons to full-blown light shows, the Halloween Lights map gets bigger every year. In fact, the response was so big last year that Higginson turned off submissions two days before Higginson could get his map and app finalized for Halloween Night.

And it’s not just home owners that have embraced Spooky Season! Now some of the most well-known professional displays in the Treasure Valley are getting in on the fun! When I was driving to my haircut on Sunday, I noticed that there was something going up in the Roaring Springs parking lot.

I thought it was a little too early for Christmas In Color to be setting up, but it turns out that’s exactly who the team was. The team behind Christmas in Color is coming to town early this year to produce a brand new Spooky Light Show for Boise area families

Like its holly jolly predecessor, the display will be a drive-thru show where you listen to the spooky soundtrack the dazzling light show is synchronized to through your car stereo. Instead of reindeer, snowmen and snowflakes, the show will include dancing ghosts, spooky monsters and colorful pumpkins.

Our friend Tiffany from Roaring Springs tells us the show is spooky-but-not-scary which makes it perfect for kids who love the holiday but aren’t big fans of the jump scares that haunted attractions are full of.

200 families from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County will get to be first to experience the show when it opens on October 9. After opening day, the show will run nightly from 7:30-9:30 pm through Halloween night. Details on tickets and the upgraded Spooky Light Pack are available here.