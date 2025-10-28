Halloween on Boise’s iconic Harrison Boulevard. When you’re a kid, you’re on the hunt for full-size candy bars. As an adult, you’re impressed by the over-the-top decorations. There’s really nothing quite like it.

That’s exactly why thousands of trick-or-treaters and their families flock to the most famous street in the North End year in and year out! If the decorations we saw two full weeks before Halloween were any indication of just how awesome the spookiest night of the year is going to be on Harrison this year, you’re in for a treat!

Everything You Need to Know About Halloween on Harrison 2025

We’ve already shared a list of more than 50 trunk-or-treat events planned for Boise and its surrounding neighbors, but a big chunk of those happened over the weekend of October 24-26. Trunk-or-treats offer a quick and easy way to fill up those candy bags, but your kids may have been disappointed by the haul. When they started sorting they realized that the ratio of Dum-Dums and Tootsie Rolls to Reese’s and Twix was way off. We’ve done enough trunk-or-treats to know that lollipops are significantly cheaper than chocolate.

But on Harrison? These folks invest in the good candy and that’s why nothing compares to door-to-door trick-or-treating on the iconic boulevard.

Harrison Boulevard Will Close for Trick-Or-Treaters on October 31

Thanks to the Titanic house at the corner of Harrison and Dora going absolutely viral this Halloween, there’s a possibility that this year may bring one of the largest crowds to the neighborhood. That’s exactly why the Ada County Highway District is once again stepping in to make the evening safer for families.

They’ll begin setting up road closures around 3 p.m. on Friday, October 31. Then Harrison will be closed to vehicle traffic from Hill Road to Hays Street starting at 4 p.m. That closure is expected to be in place until about 10 p.m.

First Time Visiting Harrison for Halloween? Here’s What to Know

Parking on surrounding side streets fills up fast in the North End, so the earlier you get there, the better your chances of finding a spot within a reasonable walking distance of Harrison.

Flashlights or glow sticks are helpful after the sun sets. Comfortable shoes are a must. If you have young kids who may tire early, it’s not a bad idea to have a wagon or stroller with you.

Kids using a small bucket like the Boo Buckets from McDonald’s? Bring your own pillowcase so you can act as the overflow when their buckets start to get too full to carry.

If you’re just passing through the North End on Halloween, exercise extra caution on side streets as families will be parking to walk to and from Harrison.

Curious what all the hype is about? Take a look at these pictures from our stroll down Harrison. These were the decorations 12 full days before Halloween!