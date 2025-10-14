Boise’s historic Harrison Boulevard may be famous for over-the-top Halloween decorations and king-size candy bars, but Boise area kids know where the biggest candy hauls live!

Trunk-or-Treats Take Over the Treasure Valley

The most popular candy hoarding destinations in the Treasure Valley can be found in parking lots at local businesses, town halls and churches. While our area has always been great at hosting these safe alternatives to going door-to-door trick-or-treating, it seems like the number of organizations hosting them has exploded over the last few years!

If you’re unfamiliar with trunk-or-treat events, the concept is cool. Dozens of cars gather in a central location, pop open their trunks and decorate them with fun themes ranging from superheroes to Disney princesses to video game characters and pretty much everything in between. Kids dress up in their costumes, grab their candy buckets and collect treats from each car.

Why Parents Love Them

Parents love trunk-or-treat events because they’re more contained than regular trick-or-treating. Holding the event in one lot or location greatly cuts down on the chances of little ghosts and goblins wandering into oncoming traffic.

Where to Find Trunk-or-Treats in 2025

So where are all the trunk-or-treats happening in 2025? It’s no small task, but we’re working hard to dig up as many as we possibly can! The list below started with 50 events, but we’ll be adding more over the next few weeks.

One thing that stood out to us this year? Even though Halloween falls on a Friday this year, many of these organizations are choosing to hold their trunk-or-treat events the weekend before Halloween, October 24–26.

Boise and the Treasure Valley's Ultimate Trunk-Or-Treat Guide 2025 Spooky Season is here and before you know it, the kids will be dressed up in their costumes and on the hunt for their favorite sweets! This is a round-up of Trunk-Or-Treat events currently set for this Halloween season! Click the event for more details about what they have planned. Some have costumed contests. Others have adoptable pets in costume. If you're hosting one and would like to be added to our list click HERE. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart