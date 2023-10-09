Over 35 Exciting Trunk-Or-Treat Events Planned for Boise Area in 2023

The leaves are changing colors. Pumpkins line the sidewalks at Albertsons stores all over town. The Boise Halloween Lights map is back. Spooky season just kicked into high gear in the Treasure Valley!

Over the last few weeks, churches, schools and other community organizations have been hard at work locking down the details for their annual Trunk-Or-Treat event! If you’re new to the Boise area, the concept of “trunk-or-treats” may be new to you. Where you grew-up, each town had its own official trick-or-treat hours and going door-to-door is how you got it done. While kids still do some door-to-door Trick-or-Treating (mostly on Harrison Boulevard,) it may not be the best way to score the largest haul of candy in the area!

Boise knows that the best place to load up on sweets is in the parking lot of these local businesses, churches and schools during a “Trunk-Or-Treat.” During a Trunk-Or-Treat, participating vehicles pop their trunks and decorate them. Kids can walk safely from parking spot to parking spot, collecting their stash of Reese’s Cups and Snickers bars, without having to worry about traffic.

We’re working on finalizing our decorations for Meridian’s Trunk or Treat on October 26, but maybe Meridian City Hall isn’t exactly in your neighborhood. Well, we’ve rounded up nearly 40 different trunk-or-treat events happening this year that may be closer to your home. Check out our guide and start making your plans!

If your business or organization is hosting a trunk-or-treat and would like to be added to this list, click HERE to send us an e-mail. Make sure you include the date, time, location and address for the event. If you have a link with more details, send that our way too.

