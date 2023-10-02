If you’re someone who LOVES Halloween, it’s time to bust out those over-the-top, super spooky yard decorations that have been collecting dust in your garage. October is here and Spooky Season is kicking into high gear!

If you’re new to the Boise area, you’re about to learn that when it comes to decorating the yard for holidays, the Treasure Valley takes Halloween almost as seriously as Christmas. Whether it’s tying down dozens of spooky inflatables, staging a selfie station near dozens of jack-o-lanterns, producing a psycho circus full of creepy clowns, or synchronizing a not-so-scary light show, these homeowners have put hours of work into creating something to make the community smile.

Get our free mobile app

If you want to fill your thermos with warm apple cider, buckle the kids into the car and take them to see the displays after a fun night of trunk-or-treating, there’s a fantastic resource that makes finding these festive homes super easy!

Photo by seungju lee on Unsplash Photo by seungju lee on Unsplash loading...

William Higginson, the founder of the famous Boise Christmas Lights website, moved back to the area from Texas last fall and is excited to be back at the helm of the project he started back in 2015. When he realized that his fellow Christmas lights enthusiasts were also into going big for Halloween, he decided to add a “Halloween Lights” section and map to the website in 2018. It was just as big of a hit!

To celebrate the first week of October, Higginson just gave the Halloween map a fresh set of updates. It’s early in the month, but there are already 13 incredible home displays on the map, which also features our area’s most popular pumpkin patches, haunted houses and corn mazes. The way the map is organized the purple or yellow icons indicate a residential home or neighborhood display. Green icons are indoor haunted houses and orange barns are haunted woods, mazes or pumpkin patches.

By the end of last season, the Halloween Lights submission page had collected around 40 spooky displays so make sure you check back often for updates and new displays!

KEEP READING: 20 Incredibly Bizarre Things Idahoans Have Actually Received While Trick-or-Treating We polled our listeners and ask what "unique" treats they received as children or found in their child's trick-or-treat bag. These were some of the answers that really stood out! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

10 of the Best Pumpkin Patches in Boise and Beyond for 2023 Whether you're carving, painting or baking these are six of the most fun places to pick out your pumpkins in 2023! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart