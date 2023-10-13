Win Passes for Frightmares at Lagoon from 107.9 LITE-FM!

Are you a fellow roller coaster fanatic who can't get enough of Lagoon?! Do you want to try their brand new ride, Primordial, before the season's over?! Then load your family up and get ready to head to the region's #1 destination for family fun...and FEAR!

It's no secret that this is one of the best times of the year to visit Lagoon in Farmington, UT and it's not just because cooler temperatures mean that you won't be roasting while waiting to board one of your favorite roller coasters! It's because this is the time of the year when Lagoon shows off its dark side with "Frightmares!"

In addition to the family fun you already love at the amusement park, Lagoon rolls out Halloween-themed entertainment, foods and games! They've got over nine haunted attractions, so there's something for everyone in the family. The littles can enjoy less scary attractions like Treat Street, Spook-A-Boo Walk-Thru and Scary & Crow's Straw Maze. For those a little braver, there's the Malevolent Mansion, Frightening Frisco and Nightwalk! You can learn more about those haunts HERE.

And then be on the lookout for our "SPOOKY SCRAMBLE" alerts. We'll send you a Halloween-themed word to unscramble.

4 Lagoon Frightmares Admission Passes

$50 Gas Card for the Road Trip

The more codes you enter, the better your chance of winning! We'll send the alerts Monday-Thursday at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. It's a fun way to take a break from work or wind down when you get home! Good luck!

You have until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, October 19 to enter your guesses. Winner selected October 20 during Michelle in the Morning.

