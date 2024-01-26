Everything You Need to Know About Pendleton’s Epic 2024 Whisky Music Fest

For one Saturday in July, Pendleton, Oregon becomes A LOT more than just a pit stop on the drive to Seattle or Portland. It becomes the center of the country music universe! Mark your calendars, because July 13 is one day of live music that you don’t want to miss.

In addition to an incredible main stage concert, the weekend includes a free kick off party on, more than half a dozen campgrounds, beer, wine, food trucks and of course plenty of Pendleton Whisky. It takes place at Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, a short three and a half hour road trip from Boise. If you’re someone who’s notorious for leaving PTO days on the table at the end of the year, this is your sign to take a long weekend and head to Pendleton for one unforgettable weekend this summer!

So who's playing the Main Stage this year? Organizers recently revealed this year’s line-up and it’s not JUST for the country music crowd. There are some pretty epic Feel Good ‘90s artists on this year’s card, too!

Want to go? Here’s what you need to know about tickets:

Show: Pendleton Whisky Music Fest

When: Saturday, July 13, 2024

Where: Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, 1205 SW Court Ave, Pendleton, OR 97801

Tickets: Alumni pre-sale tickets go on sale at 11 a.m MST on Thursday, February 1.

General on-sale begins at 11 a.m. MST on Friday, February 2. Tickets range from $99-$175. Tickets can be purchased by clicking HERE

Want to go for FREE?!

