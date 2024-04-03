Boise Concert Calendar Grows With Heart And Cheap Trick Show

When we bought our tickets for the NHL Winter Classic in Seattle, we had no idea that Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, Heart, would be performing between periods!

If you’re an Idaho Steelheads fan, you know that’s when most people leave their seats to go to the bathroom, grab another beer or shop for merch. Since the merch lines were so long before the game, that’s exactly what we had planned to do. Find a hat or scarf we wanted to buy, hit Ivar’s for some clam strips and chowder and get back to our seats before the start of the second period. Ultimately, that’s what we decided to do but still regret being on the concourse instead of in our seats when Heart performed “Barracuda.”

Luckily, all we had to do was wait! Heart just added 30 more stops to their “Royal Flush” tour and ExtraMile Arena in Boise is on the list. They’ll be joined by special guests, Cheap Trick.

If this is a show that you don’t want to miss, here’s what you need to know!

Show: Heart’s “Royal Flush Tour 2024” with special guest Cheap Trick

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Where: ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Ln, Boise

Tickets: Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased through Ticketmaster, in-person at the ExtraMile Arena Box Office or over the phone (208) 426-1766.

Presale Information: There is a special pre-sale happening Thursday, April 5 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. You can access the presale by clicking HERE!

Presale Code: CRAZY