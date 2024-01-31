Popular Retail Chain Closing 27 More Locations in California, Idaho and Washington State

Before the chain filed for bankruptcy in October 2023, the Wall Street Journal estimated that it would close 400-500 of the 2,054 stores it owned across 17 states. Initially, they laid out a plan to close 154 stores but the number has grown significantly since then.

When Rite-Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, they were more than $3.3 billion in debit and was embattled in lawsuits for illegally filling prescriptions for opioid painkillers. Cutting underperforming locations would allow the pharmacy chain to slow their financial bleeding by reducing how much they were spending on rent.

Rite-Aid closed four Idaho locations in 2023. The location at 3520 S Eagle Road in Meridian closed prior to the bankruptcy filing. The location at 1600 N Main Street in Meridian was included on the initial list of closures in October, but had also closed earlier that year. The location at 5005 W Overland in Boise was part of the initial closures.

The location at 660 E Boise Ave in Boise would follow, abruptly closing in November. The lights were on in that old location the morning that we sat down to write this report. The shelving and other fixtures from the old Rite-Aid are still inside.

Since the new year started, Rite-Aid announced the closure of 72 more stores. The new list included an additional Idaho location at 10600 W Fairview Ave in Boise. BoiseDev reports that their last day was January 18.

In addition to the Boise location, Rite-Aid announced that 22 more locations in California would be closing. Those locations include:

2025 East Washington, Colton

4224 East Shields, Fresno

11750 Wilmington Ave, Los Angeles

9650 Baseline, Rancho Cucamonga

17904 Magnolia Street, Fountain Valley

39782 Winchester Road, Temecula

2647 West Foothill Boulevard, La Crescenta

3230 West Slauson Ave, Los Angeles

630 East 1st Street, Tustin

1615 Main Street, Susanville

700 East Redlands Blvd, Redlands

24991 Alessandro Boulevard, Moreno Valley

1159 East Los Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley

968 Murrieta Boulevard, Livermore

260 North Sanderson Ave, Hemet

6767 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster

10989 Ventura Boulevard, Studio City

5520 Woodruff Avenue, Lakewood

8694 Lake Murray Boulevard, San Diego

1020 East Broadway Street, Needles

11350 Victory Boulevard, North Hollywood

9940 Sierra Avenue, Fontana

The series of January announcements also included these four locations in Washington State:

1820 N 45th Street, Seattle

1825 Broadway, Everett

2028 East Isaacs Avenue, Walla Walla

23940 NE State Route 3, Belfair

Rite-Aid Competitor Struggling Too

Chicago Business recently reported that Walgreens cut 145 workers from around the company, making it the third large staff reduction since last May. While we haven't been able to confirm the news, there is a rumor that they will be closing a store in Southeast Boise this year.

