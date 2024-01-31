Popular Retail Chain Closing 27 More Locations in California, Idaho and Washington State
Before the chain filed for bankruptcy in October 2023, the Wall Street Journal estimated that it would close 400-500 of the 2,054 stores it owned across 17 states. Initially, they laid out a plan to close 154 stores but the number has grown significantly since then.
When Rite-Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, they were more than $3.3 billion in debit and was embattled in lawsuits for illegally filling prescriptions for opioid painkillers. Cutting underperforming locations would allow the pharmacy chain to slow their financial bleeding by reducing how much they were spending on rent.
Rite-Aid closed four Idaho locations in 2023. The location at 3520 S Eagle Road in Meridian closed prior to the bankruptcy filing. The location at 1600 N Main Street in Meridian was included on the initial list of closures in October, but had also closed earlier that year. The location at 5005 W Overland in Boise was part of the initial closures.
The location at 660 E Boise Ave in Boise would follow, abruptly closing in November. The lights were on in that old location the morning that we sat down to write this report. The shelving and other fixtures from the old Rite-Aid are still inside.
Since the new year started, Rite-Aid announced the closure of 72 more stores. The new list included an additional Idaho location at 10600 W Fairview Ave in Boise. BoiseDev reports that their last day was January 18.
In addition to the Boise location, Rite-Aid announced that 22 more locations in California would be closing. Those locations include:
- 2025 East Washington, Colton
- 4224 East Shields, Fresno
- 11750 Wilmington Ave, Los Angeles
- 9650 Baseline, Rancho Cucamonga
- 17904 Magnolia Street, Fountain Valley
- 39782 Winchester Road, Temecula
- 2647 West Foothill Boulevard, La Crescenta
- 3230 West Slauson Ave, Los Angeles
- 630 East 1st Street, Tustin
- 1615 Main Street, Susanville
- 700 East Redlands Blvd, Redlands
- 24991 Alessandro Boulevard, Moreno Valley
- 1159 East Los Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley
- 968 Murrieta Boulevard, Livermore
- 260 North Sanderson Ave, Hemet
- 6767 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster
- 10989 Ventura Boulevard, Studio City
- 5520 Woodruff Avenue, Lakewood
- 8694 Lake Murray Boulevard, San Diego
- 1020 East Broadway Street, Needles
- 11350 Victory Boulevard, North Hollywood
- 9940 Sierra Avenue, Fontana
The series of January announcements also included these four locations in Washington State:
- 1820 N 45th Street, Seattle
- 1825 Broadway, Everett
- 2028 East Isaacs Avenue, Walla Walla
- 23940 NE State Route 3, Belfair
Rite-Aid Competitor Struggling Too
Chicago Business recently reported that Walgreens cut 145 workers from around the company, making it the third large staff reduction since last May. While we haven't been able to confirm the news, there is a rumor that they will be closing a store in Southeast Boise this year.
