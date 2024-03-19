Can you believe Easter Sunday is already creeping up on us?! We’ve barely even cracked into that first bag of Jelly Belly jelly beans or consumed our weight in Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs!

It won’t belong before the Easter Bunny is hopping the bunny trail and dropping eggs filled with treats all over Boise and its surrounding communities! Easter is coming up on March 31, but churches, schools and other organizations aren’t waiting until the last minute to spread some smiles. Organizers at these events have been working hard to put together their events for months!

Photo by Alan Rodriguez on Unsplash Photo by Alan Rodriguez on Unsplash loading...

We scoured Facebook and other corners of the interwebs to put together the most comprehensive guide of free (or low cost) Easter events happening around the Treasure Valley and there are some incredibly creative events happening this year!

READ MORE: 17 Incredible Boise Area Fairs & Festivals You Can't Miss in 2024

Of course, Nampa’s Harward Rec Center is back with their Friday night flashlight Easter Egg hunt for teens and their super fun Easter Egg swim the day afterward. One church is hosting an Easter Egg hunt along the trails at Camel’s Back Park, so it gives you an excuse to not just enjoy treats but really soak in the beauty of Boise this Easter.

Photo by Alan Rodriguez on Unsplash Photo by Alan Rodriguez on Unsplash loading...

And Ste. Chapelle and Sawtooth Winery? They’re teaming up for what sounds like an EPIC event out on the Sunnyslope. Not only will the Easter Bunny be there to meet the kids, the eggs will be dropped from one of Silverhawk Aviation’s helicopters. No kids? No problem! The wineries are ALSO hosting an adult egg hunt where you can win a wine tour, free tastings, free bottles and more.

Get our free mobile app

Take a look at our big list to find the egg hunt planned closest to your neighborhood! Click the date of the event for more details from the organizers.

Boise and the Treasure Valley's Ultimate Easter Egg Hunt Guide 2024 Is your group, organization or church holding a community Easter Egg hunt? Click here to tell us about it. Make sure you include the name of your organization, the address of the event and a little bit about what to expect. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: 17 Incredible Boise Area Fairs and Festivals You Can't Miss in 2024 As the weather starts to warm up, so do fun events around the Treasure Valley! Mark your calendars and don't miss out on these fun celebrations! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart