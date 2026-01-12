Is it just us or does it seem like just about anyone you talk to has been bracing for a brutal January after the unusually warm December that just passed? They say it with such conviction that you’re really starting to believe it.

While Bing Crosby may have been crooning about a white Christmas in stereos across the Treasure Valley, Mother Nature was doing something very different in the Boise area. It’s normal for Boise to see 5.6 inches of snow in December. In 2025? A trace of snowfall was recorded on December 18 and 27, but there was no measurable snowfall the entire month.

In December, the Boise area normally sees high temperatures hover around 39º but this winter? The average high was 50.1º. In fact, there were four days where the temperature was 60º or warmer, including Christmas Eve.

After weeks of above-average temperatures, many Idahoans are convinced we’d pay for it later. Reality is starting to set in. While in the grand scheme of things, the weather continues to be fairly nice, 34º feels “stupid cold” after all those 50-60º days we had in December. We might not be dashing through the snow, but it’s starting to feel more like winter has finally arrived. But according to the Farmer’s Almanac long-range forecast the rest of this winter won’t be nearly as harsh as some feared.

Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the Rest of Idaho’s Winter

Idaho falls into the “Intermountain” region for the Farmer’s Almanac forecast. Here’s what they’re calling for the rest of winter:

January: Temperatures continue to trend 3º above average with precipitation running about half an inch below normal. As a whole, the month looks quiet with sunny stretches and occasional light snow showers. The one exception? January 21-23. That’s when the Farmer’s Almanac believes North Idaho could see periods of rain and snow, while southern Idaho from Boise to Twin Falls to Pocatello could get hit with a snowstorm. Once it passes, they call for cold but sunny conditions from January 24 through the end of the month

February: February’s temps are also supposed to be 3º above average, but the month might be a little wetter. The Farmer’s Almanac is calling for precipitation to be half an inch above normal. Things could get spicy with active snowy periods and very cold temperatures February 1-5. After that, southern Idaho could see another round of snowy weather and frigid temps February 22-28. Meanwhile, North Idaho could be dealing with scattered rain and snow showers that week.

The Bottom Line? The Farmer’s Almanac thinks there’s only two notable snow events in our future in Southern Idaho. North Idaho will likely deal with more rain and mixed precipitation because of the warmer temperatures. That’s a bummer for ski resorts hoping for heavy snowfall. If you’re someone who wants their snow shovel to collect dust this winter, you’ll probably consider this good news.

Will their predictions play out? We’ll have to wait and see!