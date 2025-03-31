While it didn’t stick around long, Boise recently tied the second warmest day ever recorded in March.

According to the National Weather Service, the mercury in Boise climbed all the way up to 81º on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. It tied the record for the second warmest March day on record, 47 years after that mark was set. That high temperature was just shy of the all-time March record of 82º set back in 1877.

While things had cooled off and gotten damp by the time Treefort Music Festival started, we ran into a number of people sipping their way through Alefort that insisted that Wednesday’s weather was a sign of things to come.

And after last summer? We can’t blame them! 2024 brought a total of 20 triple digit days to the Boise area. We also tied the record for the most consecutive days of triple digit heat in a row. Not only did the oppressive heat make it difficult to enjoy the Greenbelt after, it caused some events like Alive After 5 to move indoors. Others, like the Boise Farmers Market, opted to close early to beat the heat.

What Does the Farmer’s Almanac Predict for Boise’s Summer in 2025?

The Farmer’s Almanac recently released their extended summer forecast for the United States and this year, they gave it the nickname “The Heat is On.” Overall, they’re predicting that much of the country will see “above” to “high above” average temperatures with a strong possibility that more areas will set records for the highest temps ever. As far as Idaho goes, we’re sitting under a shade of yellow labeled “Warm and Dry.”

As a nation, they expect to see “near average” precipitation but did note that the “Far West” could see drier than normal conditions. That fuels the possibility of another wild year of wildfires.

They then zoomed in on seven different regions to make predictions for the summer’s two most significant holidays: Fourth of July and Labor Day. Idaho falls in “Zone 6,” along with Washington and Oregon.

The Farmer’s Almanac is predicting “unsettled conditions” for the Fourth of July holiday weekend which lasts from July 4-7.

As for Labor Day? They’re predicting “fair skies” for the Labor Day period of September 1-3. After how smoky things were during last year’s Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, which always happens over Labor Day weekend, we’re sure glad to hear that!

Will these predictions come to pass? We’ll have to wait and see. The Treasure Valley’s favorite meteorologist, Kody at Treasure Valley Weather HQ, always reminds his followers that long range forecasts beyond 10 days are extremely difficult to make or trust!