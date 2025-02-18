When Does Boise Usually See Its Last Snowfall? The Answer May Surprise You

❄️ Meteorological Spring happens on the same dates, no matter the year

❄️ Boise's received snow as late as May over the last 25 years

❄️ Another storm is targeting the Boise area on Wednesday, February 19

When a friend shared a screenshot of the forecast for the week of February 24 on Facebook, we went back and scrolled past it a second time. After the frigid temperatures and heavy snowfall the Boise area has experienced this month, we wanted to make sure we actually saw that post correctly.

If you were outside scraping your windshield when it was 7º degrees a few days ago, you would’ve done the same thing if you saw high temperatures in the 50s. As we sit down to write this, here’s what our weather app is showing us:

That’s enough to make you start thinking about Spring!

Is it Too Early to Think About Spring in Boise?

If you’re a meteorologist, it's not. Meteorological Spring begins the same day every year - March 1. Accuweather explains that meteorological seasons exist because the seasons based on the Gregorian calendar can vary anywhere from 89-93 days, which makes it hard to compare straight weather data like temperatures, precipitation and wind speeds. Organizing the seasons together in groups of three provides a better base for comparing year-to-year statistics. Meteorological Spring always runs March 1-May 31.

However, it’s entirely possible that Boise will continue to see snowfall into both meteorological Spring and astronomical Spring, which begins on Thursday, March 20.

When Does Boise Normally See Its Final Measurable Snowfall of the Year?

The National Weather Service considers at least .1” of snow “measurable snowfall”. Historical data on their website shows that the average date for the Boise area’s final snowfall is typically around March 17. That’s based on data collected from 2000-2025.

However, we’ve seen snowfall as late as May 9 in the not so distant past. Boise received half an inch of new snow on that date in 2022. Three days earlier? It was 74º.

Moral of the story? Boise’s weather can change in an instant, so it’s difficult to tell apart Boise’s “Fools Spring,” “Spring of Deception” and actual Spring.

What Does the Farmer’s Almanac Say?

The Farmer’s Almanac gives a 60-day extended forecast for the greater Boise area. That outlook looks like this:

February 22-28: Periods of Rain and Snow, turning chilly

March 1-11: Periods of rain and snow, chilly

March 21-26: Sunny north, periods of snow and rain south ; cold

March 27-31: A few rain and snow showers north, sunny south; chilly

But For Now…Prepare for More Snow

Right now, Kody at Treasure Valley Weather HQ sees another storm moving into the Treasure Valley on Wednesday, February 19. He predicts it’ll arrive in the Treasure Valley sometime between 8-10 a.m on Wednesday, noting that temperatures will be cold enough that our area will experience some wet snow at the beginning of the storm before it changes over to rain.

He’s predicting that there’s a high probability of the Upper Treasure Valley, which includes Boise, Meridian and Kuna receiving 1-2” of snow with the Lower Treasure Valley, which includes Caldwell, Ontario and Weiser, receiving 1-2”.

After that, things should dry up for a bit!