Farmer’s Almanac Drops Interesting Spring 2025 Forecast for Idaho

In a day and age where people like to argue about everything, there’s one thing every Idahoan will agree about. Don’t like the weather? Wait 10 minutes, it’ll change. That’s why it’s so hard to trust any forecast.

But that doesn’t stop the Old Farmer’s Almanac, which is well known for their long-range forecasts, from trying to predict what will happen in the Gem State. Despite the fact that meteorological spring doesn’t begin until March 1 and astronomical spring doesn’t start until March 20, they’ve already released their ambitious spring forecast for 2025.

How Does the Old Farmer’s Almanac Make Its Long Range Forecast?

The publication prides itself on being the oldest weather forecaster in the country. According to their website, they started publishing forecasts back in 1792. Their founder, Robert B. Thomas was a big believer in the ability of sunspots to affect weather. For that reason, sunspots are one of the three parts of their formula, along with stuffing prevailing weather patterns and the study of the atmosphere. When they’re looking at weather patterns, they use a 30 year average as their benchmark for “normal.”

What Does Farmer’s Almanac Say About Spring 2025 for Idaho?

When making their forecast, the Old Farmer’s Almanac breakfast the country up into 18 different regions. Idaho falls in region 13, along with most of Utah, Nevada and portions of Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, Wyoming and Montana.

Their long range forecast for the Intermountain region predicts that April will be about four degrees warmer than normal. Considering on the day we’re writing this, the high in Boise is 29, we’re pretty happy with that! However, they say May will be about three degrees cooler than normal. That’s a bit of a bummer if you were hoping to throw the first pool party of the year over Memorial Day weekend.

So what’s normal? Here’s what the National Weather Service offices covering some of Idaho’s biggest cities say are the normal highs for April and May:

Boise: 62.3 in April, 72.3 in May

Idaho Falls: 57.8 in April, 67.2 in May

Coeur d’ Alene : 56.2 in April, 65.8 in May

Twin Falls : 58.7 in April, 68.7 in May

Lewiston : 62.3 in April, 72 in May

The Farmer’s Almanac also predicts that rainfall will be above normal for the entire region. Here’s what that looks like in those same cities:

Boise: 1.23 inches in April, 1.45 inches in May

Idaho Falls: 1.43 inches in April, 1.93 inches in May

Coeur d’Alene: 1.91 inches in April, 2.14 inches in May

Twin Falls: 1.13 inches in April, 1.46 inches in May

Lewiston: 1.44 inches in April, 1.69 inches in May

