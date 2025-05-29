More than 28,000 Idahoans counting on Supplemental Security Income from the Social Security Administration will not receive a check in June 2025.

What Is Supplemental Security Income and Who Receives it in Idaho?

Supplemental Security Income is different from Social Security retirement or disability benefits. While those are programs based on your work history and paying into the system, SSI is a needs-based federal program. It’s meant to be a bit of a safety net for Americans who have little or no income or resources. Idahoans receiving this benefit may also live with a disability, blindness or are 65 or older.

SSI recipients often use the money to help cover things they need to survive, but may have a hard time paying for: rent, utilities, groceries, clothes, transportation and hygiene products. As you can imagine, this monthly check is pretty important to the people expecting it.

The program is usually for those earning less than $2,019 per month from a job. That number may be adjusted for couples or parents. Other sources of income like unemployment, disability benefits and pensions are considered as well.

How Many Idahoans Receive SSI Payments?

According to the most recent table of SSI Monthly Statistics (April 2025,) 28,042 Idahoans currently receive this federal benefit. In April, the average monthly payment for SSI benefits was $693.51. If you break it down further, those on SSI because of age received an average payment of $472.49. Those receiving the payment due to blindness or disability received an average payment of $708.28.

Why Won’t Idahoans Receive Their Checks in June?

Simply put? Because of a calendar quirk. Typically SSI checks are sent to recipients on the first day of the month. However, this year June 1 is a Sunday. When the first of the month falls on a weekend or holiday, the Social Security Administration adjusts the schedule and makes sure that recipients get their benefits early.

So, Idahoans will receive their June benefits but they'll receive them on Friday, May 30. The quirk will happen a few more times this year. September payments will be sent in August and November payments will be sent in October.

You can see the rest of this year’s payment schedule HERE.