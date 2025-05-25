Amazing Vintage Fighter Jets Will Soar Over Boise on Memorial Day 2025

Sunny skies, backyard BBQ, pool parties with friends and family. As Memorial Day Weekend continues, it’s easy to get wrapped up in all the fun that the “unofficial start of summer” brings to the Treasure Valley. But let’s not forget the real reason we get to have a three day weekend.

Memorial Day is a time to honor and remember the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country while serving in the military. Across the area, communities are finding unique ways to pay tribute to these heroes.

The Idaho State Veterans Cemetery will hold their Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 26 at 10 a.m. Public parking for the event is at Optimist Park, so they’ll start running shuttle buses from the parking area to the cemetery at 8:30 a.m. Return shuttles will run through 11:45 a.m.

One of the most visually stunning ceremonies is already underway at Reid Merrill Park in Eagle. The Field of Honor display features around 600 full-sized American flags standing tall in perfect rows. They’re meant to be a representation of strength, unity and sacrifice. The flags will be standing through Tuesday, May 27.

And of course, one of our favorite Memorial Day traditions takes place in the skies over the Boise Area. The Nampa Warhawk Air Museum’s flyover is scheduled to begin just before 11 a.m. on Monday, May 26. The flyover includes three vintage fighter jets, including two P-40s and a P-51. There will also be several T-6s.

The normal flight path that takes the planes over local cemeteries, medical facilities and parks has changed a little bit in 2025. You can take a look at the new path below.

The museum will be operate on its summer schedule for the holiday, which means it’ll be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. They'll also lower general admission to $5. Holy Oly Os Mini Donuts, Kona Ice, The Rusty Dog and Kanak Attack will have food trucks on the property.

