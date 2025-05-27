Case numbers of a disease once considered “eliminated” in the United States continue to climb at an alarming rate. Now one Idaho health district says that there’s a very real possibility that Idahoans have been exposed to the highly contagious and deadly disease.

Dangerous Infection Confirmed in 31 States in 2025

The disease in question is measles. Thanks in part to a two-dose vaccine known as MMR (measles, mumps and rubella,) the CDC considered the disease eliminated in the United States in 2000. For disease to be considered eliminated, that means it’s no longer circulating in the country. If a case pops up, it’s tied to travel to a region where the disease hasn’t been eliminated.

However, nearly six months into 2025, the CDC reports 1,046 confirmed cases of the disease across 31 states, including Idaho’s neighbors Washington and Montana. 12% of those individuals needed to be hospitalized, with children five and under being hit the hardest. Three people have died, including two unvaccinated children in Texas and an unvaccinated adult in New Mexico.

Idahoans May Have Been Exposed to Measles

Measles is known to be highly contagious as the disease can linger up to two hours in the air after an infected person has left the area. Southwest District Health once said that the virus is so contagious that 90% of people near someone with measles will get sick if they have no immunity to the disease.

That’s a major part of what makes possible measles exposure in Idaho concerning. According to CDC data Idaho ranks dead last for the number of people who’ve received the MMR vaccine with just 79.6% of individuals protected.

Now there’s a very real possibility that Idaho could see its first confirmed measles case in the near future. On Friday, May 23, South Central Public Health District shared that an international traveler with Measles spent time in the Burley area on Monday, May 19 and Tuesday, May 20. They advise people who were at these locations during the following times to monitor themselves for measles symptoms through Saturday, June 14.

EdgeWater Dining and Spirits (530 Hampton Dr): May 19 between 7 - 11 pm

Urgent Care of Idaho - Burley (382 Overland Ave): May 20 between 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

This also includes those who were in the waiting room that the clinic shares with two other businesses.

Intermountain Health Cassia Regional Hospital (1501 Hiland Ave): May 20 between 10 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

Health officials are NOT treating this as Idaho’s first case of measles for 2025 as the traveler is NOT an Idaho resident.

Why Are Measles Dangerous?

The CDC says that symptoms of measles can include high fever, cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, a raised rash beginning near the hairline and spreading down the neck, torso, arms, legs and feet. The rash may be accompanied by a fever of up to 104ºF.

Serious complications can include hospitalization, pneumonia or swelling of the brain which could lead to convulsions leaving a child deaf or with an intellectual disability. The CDC estimates that one to three of every 1,000 children who contract the measles will die because of respiratory or neurologic complications the virus creates.

Measles is such a concern that South Central Public Health District says that those with symptoms should not go directly to a healthcare provider, clinic or pharmacy. They say you should call first to make sure the facility can make preparations to reduce spread to other patients before your arrival.