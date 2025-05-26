107.9 LITE-FM’s Match Game is Back; See All 20 New Prizes!

Summer is right around the corner and you've got the chance to splash into it with one of 20 incredible prizes that will make the Summer of 2025 one of the best summers ever!

After four years 107.9 LITE-FM's award winning "Match Game" is back! We've loaded up the new game board with prizes that are guaranteed to add some fun into your summer.

Get our free mobile app

Here's how the game works: be listening at 9:10, 11:10 and 3:10 for your chance to pick two squares off our game board. If the prizes under the two squares match, you with the prize.

AaronAmat AaronAmat loading...

What's up for grabs this summer? Here's a look at the full prize list!

What Can You Win With LITE-FM's Match Game 2025? All tickets are a pair unless otherwise noted. GOOD LUCK! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Ready to play along? We've made a printable version of our game board to make keeping track of what's under each square a little bit easier! You can download it by clicking HERE!

IMPORTANT RULE: You may only win ONE prize during Match Game, so make sure you're keeping track of the prize that you want the most. We want to spread these prizes around to as many of our LITE-FM listeners as we can!