107.9 LITE-FM is the station where you listen at work and win at work! This time, we want you to whisk you the Savannah to witness Simba’s rise to the throne. Disney’s The Lion King is coming to the Morrison Center and we have floor seats for YOU!

Simba, Timon, Pumbaa and all of their friends are coming to Boise February 18-March 7, 2026 as part of the Broadway in Boise series. Whether you were a 90s kid who grew up with the original animated movie that passed it down to your own kids or a self-proclaimed Disney adult, we’ve got a unique opportunity to see the Tony Award-winning musical when the tour stops in the Treasure Valley! We’re talking FOUR floor tickets for you to take the family on Wednesday, February 18!

Get in to Win with our Pride Rock Pop Quiz!

Andy Kropa, Getty Images Andy Kropa, Getty Images loading...

From December 2-December 12, Michelle in the Morning will have two chances for you to qualify for the grand prize with the Pride Rock Pop Quiz! Be listening at 7:40 on the way to work and at 9:10 once you get into the office to answer Michelle’s Lion King trivia question. If you’re caller #7 when you hear the cue to call and answer the question correctly, you’ll be in the drawing for the grand prize tickets!

Pro-Tip: We know that life gets busy and sometimes you space listening to win. If you haven’t yet, download the LITE-FM Boise app using the box below and we’ll send you a reminder 10 minutes before the contest!