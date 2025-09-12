If there’s one thing we know, it’s that a good concert is good for the soul! Luckily, Boise’s summer concert season is virtually endless. Another big show is just a few days away at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater!

Thomas Rhett is bringing his Better in Boots Tour to Nampa on Friday, September 19 and we want to send you to sing along to all his biggest hits like “Die a Happy Man,” “Make Me Wanna” and “Get Me Some of That!”

We know everything is costing more lately, so maybe concert tickets weren’t at the top of your list of things to buy. At the same time, we know just how powerful coming together to sing along to feel-good songs can be when everything you’re seeing on the news and social media is so charged lately.

That’s why we want to make sure that our 107.9 LITE-FM listeners have a chance to escape the world for a little while! We want to gift you a pair of tickets for you and a guest to see Thomas Rhett and his opening act, Tucker Wetmore…for free!

Get in to Win Thomas Rhett Tickets from 107.9 LITE-FM

Ready to win?! If you haven’t yet, download the 107.9 LITE-FM app using the box below.

Then simply fill out your information, answer our one question poll and you could be the one going home with tickets!

You have until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, September 17 to enter to win. Winners will be contacted via email before being their digital tickets are transferred.