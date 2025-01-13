2024 was an insane year for live music at Boise’s major concert venues. 2025 looked at last summer’s line-up and said “hold my $14 beer.”

Albertsons Stadium to Host MAJOR Tour in 2025

So far, 2025’s biggest concert news broke in mid-November. After skipping a big stadium show in 2024, Boise State is ready to host its most mass appeal stadium show yet! Post Malone’s “BIG A$$ Stadium Tour” is coming to Albertsons Stadium on Tuesday, June 24. Post Malone’s transcended so many different genres: hip-hop, mainstream pop and now, with the release of F-1 trillion, country. The tour’s line-up also includes Boise Music Festival alum and CMT award winner, Jelly Roll.

Treefort Music Fest Returns March 26-30

We’re probably in the minority, but up until this year the only reason we ever went to Treefort was to enjoy Alefort and maybe chow down on something delicious at Foodfort. That’s no dig on the event. For more than a decade, the organizers have gone above and beyond making their event a destination that includes something of interest for everyone. We’re talking about everything from comedy and yoga to podcasting and skateboarding.

But this year? After 13 years of not really recognizing any names on the line-up, Treefort booked our favorite artist of all time - Matt Nathanson. He’s making a stop at The Knitting Factory for Treefort during his “King of (Un)Simple Tour.” To say we’re thrilled is a complete understatement.

More Festival and Fair Announcements to Come

While the list below is already showing signs that 2025’s going to be an unforgettable year for live music in the Treasure Valley, keep in mind there are several large community events that include big concerts. Boise Music Festival (Saturday, June 21,) Canyon County Fair (July 24-27,) Albertsons Boise Open (August 14-17) and Western Idaho Fair (August 15-24) are still yet to announce their headliners for the year.

While we countdown the days to those reveals, the Boise area’s biggest concert venues have been filling up their concert calendars quickly. Here’s a look at some can’t miss shows scheduled to come to the Treasure Valley in 2025.

