Think your Christmas sweater is outrageously festive? We’re talking reindeer with googly eyes and glowing noses, tons of tinsel with no rhyme or reason, or that glittery snowman monstrosity you couldn’t help but add to cart while you were Christmas shopping.

We’ve teamed up with the Idaho Lottery and decided that it’s time for you to show your creation off in our Ugly Sweater Showdown! We want you to send us a photo of yourself rocking your most creative, fun or downright wild holiday sweater. We’ll handpick the five best entries and put them up for a vote on the LITE-FM Facebook page December 16-18.

Our listeners will crown the Treasure Valley’s top three sweater superstars who will win one of these amazing prizes from the Idaho Lottery!

First Place: $100 in Idaho Lottery scratch tickets including 25 Days of Winning (which has a top prize of $200,000,) Yeti to Party, Jingle Bells Christmas Smells, Peng-WIN Crossword, Holiday 100s, Green 7 and Red 7

Second Place: $50 scratch ticket bundle that includes at least one of each of the games we listed above

Third Place: A $25 scratch ticket pack that includes Yeti to Party, Jingle Bells Christmas Smells and more holiday fun

So dig that Christmas sweater out of the back of your closet, strike a pose and get ready to compete for some seriously fun prizes that could put a whole lot of cash under your Christmas Tree this year! May the ugliest sweater win!

You must be at least 18 or older to enter this contest.