Buy Your Mega Millions Ticket at One of Boise’s 15 Luckiest Lottery Locations

Everything is expensive right now! Gas. Groceries. Housing. Winning the next Mega Millions drawing wouldn't just make things easier, it would be life-changing!

None of the past 26 Mega Millions drawings have produced a jackpot winner, which means the drawing for Tuesday, July 19 is a whopping $530 million! You read that right. The winning ticket will be worth more than half a billion dollars. (The cash option is $304.7 million, that's still not too shabby!)

Last year, the average American family was expected to spend over $498 on Back-to-School shopping...per child. Thanks to inflation and hiccups in the supply chain, you can almost guarantee that costs will be even higher in 2022. A big lottery win would certainly make back-to-school shopping and all the other day-to-day expenses you can't avoid a little bit easier.

We'd love to see that happen for you, so we dove into the Idaho Lottery's archives and determined where the luckiest lottery locations in Boise and the surrounding areas are. This is what we found out!

Good luck! If you win, make sure you call us tomorrow morning. We want to celebrate with you. Or let you quit your job live on the air. That decision is all yours!

