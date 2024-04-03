Idaho Produces Two HUGE Powerball Winners Ahead of $1.09 Billion Drawing

When you woke up on Tuesday morning and discovered there were no winners for Monday night’s $1 BILLION Powerball Jackpot, what did you do with your ticket?

Hopefully, you didn’t crumble it up in disappointment and pitch it! Powerball officials say that although there were no jackpot winners for the April 1 draw, there were six “Match 5” tickets sold worth $1 million. Those tickets were sold in Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina and Virginia. In addition to those second tier prizes, 11 tickets worth $100,000 were sold. So were 53 worth $50,000.

Powerball Jackpot Expected To Reach A Whopping Record-Breaking 1.5 Billion Getty Images loading...

While those prizes might not be “I quit this job” type of money, they’d certainly be life changing if you used them toward a down payment on your first home, to pay off credit card debt or cover your child’s college tuition. All of these MAY be a possibility if you bought your ticket in Idaho!

It turns out that one of those 53 $50,000 tickets was sold in Jerome County. The player who purchased the ticket added the “Double Play” option.

They’re not the ONLY big winner! One of the 11 $100,000 tickets was sold right in our backyard. Someone in Ada County, who chose to add the PowerPlay option, has one of those $100,000 tickets laying on their nightstand or stashed in their wallet! You have 180 days to claim your prize. Based on our math, that puts the expiration date for the $100,000 ticket on September 28, 2024.

The $100,000 ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball. The winning numbers were:

19-24-40-42-56 Powerball 23

Jackpot Reaches $1.09 Billion for Wednesday, April 3 Drawing

If you scan your ticket to discover you won $4, $8, $12…and want to let it roll on the April 3 Powerball drawing, you could win the fourth largest Powerball Jackpot of all time. Idahoans hoping to win big have until 7:55 p.m. to purchase their tickets.

Facebook/Idaho Lottery Facebook/Idaho Lottery loading...

Just remember, Boise is home to one of the luckiest lottery locations in the country! Keep reading to learn more about the Jackson’s store that sold the Powerball jackpot winning ticket TWICE in the span of a decade.

