Iconic Boise Event is Now a HUGE $25,000 Idaho Lottery Scratch Ticket

If you’re someone who can’t resist picking up a few scratch tickets every time you go grocery shopping or fill up your tank, you may have noticed that there’s a new game in stores and it pays tribute to one of the city’s most iconic events.

We’re dedicated scratch ticket players ourselves, so it didn’t take us long to spot the new ticket when we went grocery shopping earlier this week. The new game is called the “Big Balloon Bonus” and puts the color and fun of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic front and center.

The 33rd annual Scott Spencer Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic happens at Ann Morrison Park Wednesday, August 28 through Sunday, September 1. During the event over 40 balloons take off from the park (weather permitting) and float across the Boise skyline. Not only is it fun to see smiles light-up when the balloons inflate at Ann Morrison, they don’t have steering wheels so you never know where the pilots may land!

With a box wind, they may fly toward the Boise Depot. Other times, the winds are just right to take them toward Quinn’s Pond for a quick splash and dash. Since the event happens leading up to Labor Day weekend after school’s back in session, the pilots will sometimes try to bring the balloons down near a school to give students and up-close and personal look at the balloon.

But enough about the balloons you’ll see at the event, let’s talk about the 23 balloons on “Big Balloon Bonus!” The new ticket retails for $5 and has TWO top prizes of $25,000. According to the Idaho Lottery’s website, at press time, there are also FIVE $1,000 high tier prizes floating around “Big Balloon Bonus” tickets across the state.

If this is one of the scratchers you pick up during your next grocery run and you DON’T win, don’t toss your ticket right away. If you’re signed up for the lottery’s free VIP Club, scan the barcode on your ticket to add points to your VIP account. Now through August 19, you can use your VIP points to win a once in a lifetime Spirit of Boise experience that includes:

One night stay in the Deluxe King Room at the Inn at 500 Capitol

$50 to put toward a meal at Richard’s

TWO Balloon Rides at the Spirit of Boise

That last one is a HUGE deal because balloon rides are not usually available to the general public during the event! Thinking of picking one up? May we suggest checking out these locations!

