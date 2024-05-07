Are You Idaho’s Next Millionaire?! $2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Gem State

We know there are Idahoans who don’t play Powerball regularly. Instead, they wait till until the potential jackpot gets big enough to start getting attention on the news. It’s really a shame, because whether the jackpot’s at the lowest value of $20 million or $1 billion, your odds of hitting the jackpot are ALWAYS the same!

According to the multi-state lottery’s website, the odds of matching all five numbers and Powerball are always 1 in 292,201,338.

The jackpot for Monday, May 6 was nearly a quarter of a billion dollars! A jackpot winning ticket would give the person holding that ticket the option of receiving $214.9 million over the course of 29 years or taking a lump sum of $100.1 million, before taxes. Either way, that’s life changing money.

The jackpot has been slowly climbing since Cheng “Charlie Saephan, a Portland man who’s been battling cancer for nearly eight years, won the $1.3 billion jackpot on April 6. He’s no longer the most recent jackpot winner. A winning jackpot winning ticket for Monday’s drawing was sold somewhere in Florida.

Idaho Has a Brand New Millionaire

If you bought a ticket for Monday’s drawing and haven’t checked it yet, do not toss it just because you bought it in Idaho instead of Florida! More than 385,000 tickets produced winners on May 6 and Powerball officials revealed that one of the “big money” prizes was sold in the Gem State.

One ticket sold in Idaho matched all five white balls, but not the Powerball. The player holding the ticket paid an extra dollar for the Power Play feature, which means that ticket is worth $2 million! The Idaho Lottery has not yet announced which county the winning ticket was sold in so…check your tickets! The winning numbers were:

