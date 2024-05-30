After 29 Years This Favorite Boise Restaurant is Closing Permanently

We’re not even halfway through 2024 and it’s already proven to be a rough year for restaurants in the Boise area. When it comes to the restaurants that shut their doors this year, it’s been a mixed bag of local restaurants and big chains.

Big Restaurants Chains Struggling in Idaho and Across America

Bloomin’ Brands was one of the first big chains to stun customers by announcing plans to close 41 underperforming restaurants across their portfolio of brands which includes Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill, Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. By the time that announcement hit the news cycle, Boise already knew that we were home to one of the restaurants that was getting cut. The reports indicated that Bloomin’ Brands was interested in getting out of long leases and avoiding investing to upgrade some of their older restaurants.

After nearly 16 years in BoDo, the lease on Boise’s Bonefish Grill was up and it appears that a spike in rent was the restaurant’s ultimate undoing. They closed permanently in mid-January.

Denny’s, MOD Pizza and most recently, Red Lobster, have also been in the news for abruptly closing locations across America. Their closures touched Idaho as well. Denny’s quietly closed their locations on Airport Way in Boise and Northside Boulevard in Nampa earlier this year. Our colleagues in Twin Falls report that their MOD Pizza location on Blue Lake Boulevard recently closed. And just days before filing for bankruptcy, Red Lobster closed and auctioned off the contents of their Lewiston location.

Sources indicate that Cracker Barrel, Applebee’s and Chili’s are also struggling. While those brands have closed some underperforming locations, they’ve left Idaho alone for now.

Local Restaurants Hanging Up the Apron

While some locally owned and operated restaurants, like Twisted District which recently closed in Garden City, were struggling in today’s economy, other local restaurants closed simply because it was time to move on to a new challenge or retirement. Earlier this year Cucina Di Paolo closed this year as Maryjean Wegner announced her retirement, three years after her husband and Cucina Di Paolo co-founder, Paul passed away.

The folks that own Senor Fresh on Chinden Boulevard are following suit. A staple in Boise since 1995, Senor Fresh will close for good on May 31. The owner, Paul Provost, is retiring. The farewell message posted on their website reads:

Thank you for being a vital part of our journey, filling our space with laughter and love. Join us for a final meal or just to share a goodbye hug. Your loyalty has meant the world to us, and we'll forever cherish the memories. With heartfelt thanks, The Senor Fresh Family

The 1,187 square foot location at 12375 W Chinden appears to be still listed for lease through Colliers at a rate of $24 per square foot. Building permits indicate that a new salon, Colorology Salon, is interested in moving in nearby.

