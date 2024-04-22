21 Boise Area Businesses That Have Already Closed For Good in 2024

For the past few years, we’ve kept a running list of businesses in the Treasure Valley that have closed their doors for one reason or another. As we continue into the second quarter of 2024, more Boise businesses are hanging it up.

Nationwide, things have been tough for many well known brands in 2024. Rite-Aid’s rapidly adding locations to the list of stores closing following filing Bankruptcy in October 2023. Their competitor, Walgreens, is planning to close 150 of their stores. Both of these brands closed locations in our area this year.

The future of some other well known brands with locations in Boise and other parts of the state is unclear. Macy's shared plans to close 150 stores by 2026, including 50 locations this year. We know a few of those locations are in California, but they haven’t released a complete list of locations marked for closure. They only have two locations left in the Gem State after closing their Downtown Boise store in 2010 and the location at the Nampa Gateway in 2017.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are planning to close 600 Family Dollar stores before the first half of the year is over. They’ll add 370 more and 30 Dollar Tree stores to that list as leases expire over the next few years. It’s unclear if any Idaho locations will be part of those closures, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see at least one Boise location closed. We have no concrete information about planned closures in Boise, but the brand now has two stores less than a mile apart after moving into the old Tuesday Morning location on Milwaukee St.

Struggling restaurant group, Bloomin’ Brands, has already closed at least one of their restaurants in the Boise area. They plan to close a total of 41 underperforming stores across their portfolio of brands. They still have four restaurants, all Outback Steakhouses, in Idaho.

While some of these big name brands are on the list of 2024 closures in the Boise area, so are a number of locally owned and operated businesses. Some of these closure announcements are bittersweet, as the owners aren’t struggling. They’ve just gotten older and are ready to retire.

Here’s a look at the businesses we’ve lost or will lose soon.

