More Than 41 Boise Area Businesses Closed For Good in 2023

From big chains navigating their way through bankruptcy proceedings to small businesses that were just trying to survive increasing costs and labor shortages, we’re looking back at the businesses that called it quits in the Treasure Valley in 2023.

It was another rollercoaster year for businesses in our area, but there were at least four businesses that closed that came back from the dead this year and that’s something to celebrate. Mad Mac closed their doors at the Boise Spectrum in January, but continued to serve the Treasure Valley by hitting the road in their food truck. They secured a new brick and mortar location on Avalon Street in Kuna this fall.

Get our free mobile app

It looked like things were over for the Lulu’s Pizza and Sushi location on Apple Street in Southeast Boise when they set out a “Permanently Closed” sign in June. Since that sign went up, the location is under new ownership and reopened in late November. The one major difference? They no longer serve sushi.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

We basically lived in the Union Block Building when Old Chicago was still open, so it broke our hearts when the building was condemned in November. Due to safety issues, Moon’s Kitchen and Mai Thai both had to close unexpectedly. They’ve both found new homes. Moon’s will move into the Zions Bank Building and Mai Thai is now open for takeout and delivery in the old Crave Delivery location in Meridian.

While it’s great to have those brands back, these stores and restaurants said “goodbye” to Boise for good in 2023.

Businesses the Boise Area Lost in 2023 Each year we put together a running list of businesses that have closed in the Treasure Valley. This is the 2023 list. Did we miss one? Send us your tips HERE. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

ARCHIVE: Businesses the Boise Area Lost in 2022 It's always tough saying goodbye to a business that has truly felt like an old friend. These are the businesses the Boise area has said goodbye to in 2022. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart