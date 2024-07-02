4 More Boise Restaurants Say They’ll Close For Good This Summer

Just as summer arrives in Boise, it seems like some sort of “apocalypse” is hitting restaurants at the Treasure Valley. Some old favorites and new concepts all announced that they were closing over the span of week.

Jumpin’ Janets

Losing your neighborhood bar is heartbreaking. If you’re a regular, you know the staff by name and they start to feel like your extended family. We’ve been through it before, so we have a pretty good idea of how heartbroken Jumpin’ Janet’s regulars are feeling. It happened quickly. The bar posted on their Facebook page on Saturday, June 29 that the bar was in its final weekend. They wanted to celebrate with their customers one more time before they closed the doors for good on June 30. One of Jumpin’ Janet’s biggest battles was the fact that they lost their liquor license in 2023. When they reopened, they were serving beer and wine in addition to the food menu but it wasn’t enough to keep them afloat.

Lulu’s on Apple Street

In early May, we noticed that Lulu’s Fine Pizza on Apple had changed their reader board to say “Help save Lulu’s Pizza. Eat here now. Bring & tell friends.” The pizzeria closed in June 2023, but was purchased by new owners and reopened under that new management in November. They tried to simplify the menu by cutting sushi from the options and focused mainly on pizza. Unfortunately, the reader board and word of mouth didn’t net the results they hoped for.

On July 1, the management posted a note thanking those who rediscovered the location when it reopened for the laughter, stories and memories they’ve shared over pizza. The heartfelt message let customers know that they wouldn’t be opening for the week on July 2. The location has closed permanently for the second time in about a year. The flagship store on Bogus Basin Road is still open.

EDGE Brewing Co

A few years ago, we put together a list of unexpected places to find some of the best Fingersteaks in town. We’ll be looking for someone to fill EDGE’s place on that list. Because there will be no Finger Steaks on Saturdays.

They shared on Facebook that they’ll be closing their restaurant and brewery for good on July 3. The good news? Western Collective has stepped in to buy the EDGE brand and some of your favorite EDGE beers will still be available at retailers that carry their products.

Zen Baja

We’ve been in the Treasure Valley nearly 15 years and this location on Broadway has been several different restaurants. Subway, Naked Fins and most recently, Zen Baja. Zen Baja was another offshoot of the Fins Restaurant Group that owns Acero in Downtown Boise and Lucky Fins in Meridian. At the end of June they posted a note titled “Farewell Friends” on their website that read:

All good things must come to an end and it is with heavy hearts and deep gratitude that we announce the permanent closure of Zen Baja. We have been blessed with the opportunity to serve this amazing community and be a part of so many wonderful memories.

