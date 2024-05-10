Beloved Boise Pizza Shop in Danger of Closing Permanently for Second Time
Every time you see that another Boise area business is closing their doors for good, you get a little bit sad. Unfortunately, that’s already happened over 20 times this year. One local pizza shop is doing everything it can to avoid being added to the growing list of closed businesses for the second time in less than a year.
One of Boise’s favorite local pizza shops decided to expand in 2021, opening a second location in Southeast Boise. Lulu’s Fine Pizza and Sushi has been open on Bogus Basin road for nearly two decades and opened their second location inside the old Blimpie on Apple Street. At the time, they were also considering opening a third location closer to Eagle.
READ MORE: 21 Boise Area Businesses That Have Already Closed for Good in 2024
Unfortunately, the New York Style Pizza and sushi concept struggled to gain traction in Southeast Boise. When it came to the sushi side of the menu, they faced some stiff competition from Wasabi Japanese Cuisine. The family owned restaurant has been serving up a huge menu of sushi rolls and more in the same strip mall since 2014.
Ultimately, Lulu’s closed their Boise location in June 2023. After they changed their reader board to “Lulu’s Permanently Closed Thank You” they left a note on the door that said:
Unfortunately, due to economic conditions, LuLu’s is permanently closed. Please visit us at our Bogus Basin location where you can also redeem gift cards. We hope to reopen at another Treasure Valley location soon!
Lulu’s Reopens, But Is Struggling in Southeast Boise
What we didn’t expect was for Lulu’s to reopen in the exact same location before the end of 2023! The Apple Street location found new ownership and management and re-opened at the end of November. When they reopened, they dropped sushi from the menu and decided to focus on what the new owners believed Lulu’s was best known for - pizza!
The neighborhood was happy to have the pizza shop back, but it seems like they’re running into some of the same problems that the previous owners did. We live in Southeast Boise and noticed this on the reader board on the way home from work.
The owners went into a little more depth on Instagram with this post:
Our 2nd journey at the Apple Street location has been incredible, but we need your support now more than ever. Without you, our loyal customers, we’re facing the tough decision to close our doors again. Your patronage means the world to us. We can’t do this without you. If you love having dining options in Southeast Boise, please dine with us today, spread the word and help us write the next chapter of our success story, TOGETHER!
So that's what we're doing! Spreading the word. If you love Lulu's, tonight's pizza night. Get in there with some friends.
KEEP READING: Businesses the Boise Area Lost in 2024
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
Businesses the Boise Area Lost in 2023
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
Businesses the Boise Area Has Lost in 2022
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
41 Treasure Valley Businesses We've Lost Since March 2020
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart