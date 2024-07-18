Amazing Idaho Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Foodie television shows that people all over America love keep discovering some of Idaho’s best kept secrets! Man v. Food, Bar Rescue and most recently, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Whenever Food Network’s favorite bleach blonde, spikey-haired host makes his way to the Gem State, good news travels fast. Guy Fieri most recently visited Idaho in February 2023. When he posted an Instagram photo of his son Ryder signing a poster at Sunshine Spice Café, it didn’t take long for Boise residents to start revealing which other area restaurants Fieri was visiting.

Based on the date, it appears that Boise was a working pitstop for the Fieri family as they were heading to Salt Lake City for the 2023 NBA All Star Game. While they may have only been in town a few days, they didn’t waste any time. During that visit, Food Network shot DDD episodes at Sunshine Spice Cafe, Taj Mahal Homestyle Indian and Pakistani Cuisine, Tango’s Subs and Empanadas, Alyonka Russian Cuisine, Westside Drive-In, Saint Lawrence Gridiron and Madre. All of those episodes put Boise in the national spotlight last spring and summer.

Fieri’s been hosting his popular foodie show for an unheard-of 49 seasons. With the addition of the Boise restaurants he visited last year, he’s featured at least 14 different Idaho restaurants on the show. That’s why when we realized that Delish had updated their list of “The Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ Restaurant in Every State,” we were curious if maybe one of the Boise restaurants creeped into Idaho’s top spot.

No such luck! Jimmy’s Down the Street in Coeur d’Alene is still cemented in the top spot. Jimmy’s was on a February 2011 episode titled “Favorites With a Twist” which also featured restaurants from Oakland, California and Manchester, Connecticut.

During his visit Fieri highlighted the Chicken ‘N Dumplings (available Friday-Sunday only,) which are based on Jimmy’s mom’s recipe. Head cook, Ben McFarland, walked Fieri through how they were made and you can tell Jimmy’s mom must have put a lot of loving hours into cooking for her family!

Fieri also got a tutorial on how to create their world-famous, oversize, made-from-scratch, caramel pecan roll from Kim Wohlert, the Jimmy’s Down the Street Baker.

Jimmy’s Down the Street has had a handful of different names and owners over the years, but it’s been consistently in operation in Coeur d’Alene for over 50 years. Jimmy and his wife, Anna, have owned it since 2009!

