Inspiring Boise Restaurant In the Spotlight on Popular Food Network Show Tonight

Guy Fieri isn’t done with the Treasure Valley quite yet! The next Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives episode is titled “Seafood, Spice & Soul” and it includes a visit to a very, very special restaurant in Boise!

Did you know that the Food Network star and his sons were huge basketball fans? Back in February, they took what appeared to be a working vacation to attend the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. We say a “working vacation” because just a few days before the game, they spent some time shooting new episodes of the hit show here in the Boise area before heading to the game!

It wasn’t exactly a secret. Guy, himself, tipped off Boise foodies by posting this picture of his son Ryder signing a DDD at a Boise cafe that was pretty darn easy to identify by the first item on their menu!

We don’t know too many cafes in Boise that serve a “Saffron Latte,” so it instantly clicked that the Fieri men were at Sunshine Spice Cafe on Fairview! Of ALL the restaurants that have been on the current season of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, this was the first one we knew he went to and the episode is FINALLY set to air on Friday, April 28!

Sunshine Spice Cafe is an Inspiring Woman Owned Business

Sunshine Spice Cafe is one of the most inspiring restaurants in the Treasure Valley. It was the brainchild of the Shams sisters, who opened the cafe in 2019. According to their website, the four girls were born in Afghanistan and spent their early lives in Iran and Turkey. Their dad wanted so much more for his girls than what those countries under Taliban rule could offer them. He wanted them to get a good education, so he moved the entire family to the United States to set his daughters up for success.

They made him proud. Not only did they get that education and learn English, but they also became female leaders in the Boise business community. Over three years, the cafe has received more than 215 reviews on Google and has an impressive 4.9-star rating. Khatera, one of the Shams sisters, was nominated as a semifinalist for the “Outstanding Baker” category for the prestigious James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards.

They use saffron in more than just their lattes. The spice, a common ingredient in the family’s native Afghanistan, finds its way into pastries, puddings and more. Its nickname is the “sunshine spice” and that’s how the cafe for its name.

When Does Sunshine Spice Cafe Appear on DDD?

The episode is scheduled to air for the first time at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 28 on both DirecTV and Dish Network. Sparklight Cable’s guide shows it airing at 10 p.m. for the first time.

This MIGHT not be the final Boise episode this season. There are rumors circulating that he may have visited a restaurant in the Lusk District as well. This particular restaurant hasn’t confirmed their appearance but did post “special hours” the week that Fieri was in town shooting the show, which all of the other restaurants featured this season did too.

To catch up on the rest of Guy’s visits in Boise, click HERE!

