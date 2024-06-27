Another Restaurant on Broadway in Boise Has Closed for Good

We’ve all had those days, right? For some reason, your creativity is hitting just right and you get deep into a task at work. The next thing you know, your stomach’s rumbling because you’ve missed your typical lunch break. You don’t want to stop the magic that’s happening, so obviously the answer is to order delivery.

That happened at our office earlier this week and that’s when the craving for tacos hit. We jumped on Uber Eats to ward off the “hanger” and were utterly confused when we weren’t able to find the taco location closest to the office on our app. Where did Zen Baja go?

We tried to order from their website directly and that’s where we found the answer. The restaurant posed:

All good things must come to an end and it is with heavy hearts and deep gratitude that we announce the permanent closure of Zen Baja. We have been blessed with the opportunity to serve this amazing community and be part of so many wonderful memories. Thank you for your patronage, your smiles and your support. We will always cherish the moments we’ve shared with you.

The same farewell message was shared to their Facebook page on June 26. The local taco, bowl and sushi restaurant replaced Naked Fins on June 22, 2023 which means the restaurant made it just over a year. While it was a bit pricey, when it came to quality and creativity, Zen Baja was a better choice than Del Taco or Taco Bell down the street.

Zen Baja was part of the “Fins Restaurant Group” which also operates Lucky Fins in Meridian and Acero Boars & Bottles in Downtown Boise, where the other Lucky Fins location used to be.

Another Restaurant Closing Near Boise Towne Square Mall

Zen Baja wasn’t the only restaurant in Boise to announce their closure this week. Edge Brewing Co. on Steelhead Way let fans know that their restaurant is closing on July 3. The brand, however, will continue under the direction of Western Collective.

