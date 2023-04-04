Guy Fieri Picks 3 More Underrated Boise Restaurants For His Popular Show

Considered one of the most underrated restaurants in the Boise area by our listeners, this hidden gem opened a second location in January 2022. Now the entire country is about to fall in love with that new location!

Ever since Guy Fieri and his bright red ‘68 Chevy Camaro pulled into Boise in mid-February, rumors have been swirling about which restaurants he visited for new episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Eagle-eyed fans instantly recognized Sunshine Spice Cafe in a photo Fieri showed on his own Instagram account. Other restaurants, like Taj Mahal, couldn’t keep the visit a secret and shared their autographed “Guy! Ate Here” artwork on their Facebook page just days after the visit. Alyonka Russian Cuisine waited until they knew when their episode would air to share their Triple D news.

“A World of Meat,” the episode featuring Alyonka and Taj Mahal aired on Friday, March 31. It’s available on several like Discovery+, Hulu Plus and DirecTV On Demand.

That leaves one more Boise restaurant that stayed pretty mum on the rumors when people on social media claimed that Guy visited their restaurant - Tango’s Subs and Empanadas! Well, Mamma Bremmer isn’t keeping the visit a secret anymore! Over the last few days, she’s shared several photos of Guy’s visit to the newer Meridian location on the restaurant's Facebook page.

In the captions, she called the opportunity to be on the long-running Food Network show “a dream come true,” expressing gratitude for her team at both the Meridian and Boise locations, Tango’s loyal customers, Guy Fieri, Food Network and Citizen Pictures, which helped produce the episode.

A Look Back at Tango’s History in Boise

The restaurant, which prides itself on serving up a taste of Argentina, has been family owned and operated since 2006. The concept was the brainchild of native-Argentinian Monica “Mamma” and Luis Bremmer. Their restaurant on Orchard in Boise gave Idaho its first real taste of empanadas and Argentinian hospitality in 2006.

In addition to the restaurant, the family has also been running a successful food truck that has claimed top honors like “Best Food Truck in Idaho” at both the 2021 and 2022 Idaho’s Best Awards and the Idaho spot on MSN’s 2021 list “The Food Truck Everyone is Obsessed With in Your State.”

The dream for a second location in Meridian started back in 2018, but due to delays and the pandemic, it didn’t serve its first empanadas until January 2022. You’ll find it at 46 E Fairview Avenue.

When Will Tango’s Be in Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives?

Based on the episode descriptions, it looks like the “empanada emporium” will be featured in an episode called “Pick-Me-Ups” on Friday, April 14. Check your local listings to be sure, but from what we can tell it airs on Dish and DirecTV for the first time at 7 p.m. MT. If you have Sparklight, TV Guide doesn’t show the new episode airing until 10 p.m. MT.

What’s curious is the episode mentions ANOTHER Boise stop, a “stick-to-your-ribs spot” servin’ up off-the-hook sandwiches. We have no idea which restaurant this may be, so if you know…feel free to shoot us a tip!

Guy Fieri Returns to an Old Favorite

It’s also worth noting that Boise is mentioned in the description of a new episode called “Triple D Nation: All Sorts of Sandwiches” which will be airing for the first time this Friday, April 7! The description reads:

Guy Fieri's eating all sorts of sandwiches, starting in Boise, Idaho, where an old school drive-in is deep-dunking their Monte Cristos. In Atlantic City, patties are all wrapped up in pizza dough, and a Vegas joint is stuffing East Coast-inspired eats.

When you Google “Monte Cristo,” “diner” and “Boise,” Westside Drive-In is the top result. Chef Lou’s team shared this post on their Facebook page earlier this week, so we’re fairly sure that confirms our suspicion that Westside IS the restaurant in THIS Friday’s episode!

It will be the SECOND time Guy featured the diner on DDD.

