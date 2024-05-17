One of America’s Best Gas Stations for Food is Has Many Locations in Idaho

Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of summer travel season! AAA estimates that more than 260,000 Idahoans will travel at least 50 miles over the long weekend.

Even though gas prices are up from where they were last Memorial Day, AAA’s travel forecast says that the majority of people traveling for the holiday prefer to do it by car. If you’re hitting the road to enjoy the first unofficial weekend of summer or plan to take a road trip later this summer, there’s good news if you get the munchies before you reach your destination!

USA Today recently released the results of their Reader’s Choice Awards for the “10 Best Gas Station for Food.” In a world of Buc-ee’s, WaWa and Sheetz, we didn’t have much faith that any gas stations that had locations in Idaho would make the list! Buc-ee’s DID make the list at #10, but the other two gas stations that people in the eastern part of the US can’t stop raving about? They didn’t even make the list!

You know who did? A gas station that has an impressive 67 locations in Idaho! Maverik, Adventure’s First Stop, ranked #6 on the list thanks to their BonFire Foods menu. No gas station sushi here.

Depending what Maverick you wander into you can find everything from burritos and breakfast sandwiches to burgers, pork ribs, quesadillas and pizza. Some locations like the one on Franklin Rd in Meridian, also offer a Made to Order menu so your food is as hot and fresh as it can get. That’s in addition to all the normal gas snacks that Maverick has a ton of!

The gas station chain is headquartered nearby in Salt Lake City. They have the most locations in Utah (159,) followed by Colorado (75) and Idaho ranks third with its 67 Maverik locations.

The only gas station with a location in Idaho that out ranked Maverik? TravelCenters of America.They ranked #5 and USA Today said:

TravelCenters of America is a chain of full-service truck stops and travel centers, with stores that serve homestyle food in their full-service restaurants. Additionally, they offer a number of fast food restaurants across their many locations, from Popeyes to Taco Bell, grab-and-go options, packaged snacks, and groceries.

They have a single Idaho location on Broadway in Boise.

For the record, Sheetz got robbed. This author halfway through two decades of Idaho living, but growing up in Ohio and Pennsylvania? She knows the magic of Sheetz's MTO menu.

