Guy Fieri’s long running show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives just embarked on its 48 season. Over the 17 years the show has been on TV, the Food Network host has found himself in Idaho and Utah, more than a handful of times! There are some dishes he enjoyed in our region that both Fieri and the audience will remember forever.

Guy Fieri’s Most Recent Visit to Boise

Boise may be growing, but when it comes to the rumor mill news gets around fast. As soon as Guy posted a photo of his son Ryder signing a poster at Sunshine Spice Cafe on Instagram last February, people started dropping the names of other restaurants the show visited. When all was said and done Seasons 45 and 46 featured stops at Alyonka Russian Cuisine, Taj Mahal Homestyle Indian and Pakistani Cuisine, Westside Drive-In, Tango’s Empanadas, Saint Lawrence Gridiron, Sunshine Spice Cafe and Madre.

While the episodes really highlighted some great dishes in Boise, they weren’t the Idaho dish that ended up on Food Network’s list of the “12 Best Dishes from Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

Idaho, Utah and Oregon Claim Four Top Spots

Junkyard Extreme Burgers and Brats

Junkyard Extreme Burgers and Brats actually started out as “Junkyard Dogs” after the owner and his oldest daughter spent a year sampling hot dogs, sausages and different toppings. He and his wife operated Junkyard out of a trailer in Lancaster, Oregon, a town with a total population of just 30 people. Located between Eugene and Corvallis, they were the only restaurant in town and were stunned that they were an instant hit.

Flash forward eight years after opening day, Junkyard had a dining room and their current name and got the phone call they always dreamed of. DDD was interested in featuring their “middle of nowhere” restaurant on the show. While Guy was there, he learned to make Junkyard’s signature item which is not a burger or dog. It’s a crustless pizza made on top of fried cheese. It’s the Oregon dish that made the list.

Tin Roof Grill

Not to be confused with Boise’s Tin Roof Tacos, you’ll find Tin Roof Grill about five hours away in Sandy, Utah. The locally owned restaurant has a HUGE menu, but it’s their cheesecakes that really shine. That’s exactly what Guy featured in the 2014 episode titled “From Meatballs to Lollipops.” The Raspberry Charlotte cheesecake is made with a pound cake crust and topping, butter, cream cheese, whole eggs, sugar, chambord, fresh raspberries and a Belgian white chocolate ganache. It ended up on the Top 12 list too.

Ruth’s Diner

If you love biscuits and gravy, do yourself a favor next time you’re in Salt Lake City, do yourself and stop at Ruth’s Diner. Located just outside of downtown, Ruth’s is celebrating their 94th anniversary in 20204 and is the second oldest restaurant in Utah. Founded by a former cabaret singer, who had some wild stories to tell, part of the diner is still the Salt Lake Trolley car Ruth purchased when she moved her diner to Emigration Canyon in 1949. Ruth didn’t live to see her famous “Mile High Biscuits and Country Gravy” featured on Triple D but they sure left an impression on Guy and his viewers. They landed one of the Top 12 spots.

Jimmy’s Down the Street

That brings us home to the Gem State where you’ll find another Top 12 contender, Jimmy’s Down the Street in Coeur d’Alene. Jimmy’s Down the Street has had a handful of different names and owners over the decades, but it’s been consistently in operation for over 50 years. Jimmy and his wife, Anna, have owned it since 2009! During a 2011 episode called “Favorites With a Twist,” Fieri also got a tutorial on how to create their world-famous, oversize, made-from-scratch, caramel pecan roll from Kim Wohlert, the Jimmy’s Down the Street Baker. That’s the dish that made the Top 12!

