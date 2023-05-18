Guy Fieri Picks Unique Boise Taco Joint for New Episode of Popular TV Show

It didn’t feel like Guy Fieri was in Boise very long, he certainly got around! Season 37 of his popular Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives isn’t over yet and it’s already featured an incredible seven Boise area restaurants.

And they’re not done yet! After we wrote our article about Saint Lawrence Gridiron’s appearance on the show, a co-worker insisted that there was one more Boise area restaurant set to appear on the show. We believed him but unlike some of the others that had left a pretty obvious trail of breadcrumbs on social media linking them to the Food Network show, this one was pretty silent about their appearance on the show…until earlier this week.

Get our free mobile app

This week’s episode is titled “Down South & South of the Border” and features a restaurant that recently appeared in our guide to “27 Amazing Foodie Destinations to Try Along Boise’s Famous Greenbelt.” The episode description reads:

This trip, Guy Fieri’s grabbing Southern Flavor and south-of-the-border style with a spin. In Tybee Island, Georgia, an old ice cream shop turned restaurant is serving standout seafood and gourmet grilled cheese, while in Savannah, there’s culinary comfort cooked up in an old garage. Then in Boise, Idaho, a taco spot gone wild is blowing up the beef and getting creative with carnitas.

That taco spot is Madre - Boutique Taqueria in Boise’s Lusk District. The unique taco joint opened near Ann Morrison Park in 2018. It’s owned by the Cuevas family, Julie and John. John’s been recognized by the James Beard House and in the restaurant industry, that’s a big, big deal. It also tells you that when you stroll into Madre, you’re going to get something a little more upscale than the street tacos you’ll find at other taco joints and food trucks around town. Madre prides itself on making non-traditional tacos and scratch-made burritos.

Facebook/Madre - Boutique Taqueria Facebook/Madre - Boutique Taqueria loading...

So what did Guy try on the show? Well, if the episode description is any indication, we’ll make an educated guess that it’s the “Braised Carnitas” tacos that we found on their most recent menu. However, that’s NOT the recipe that Guy shared on Food Network’s website ahead of the episode’s premiere.

That was the Madre Quesabirria tacos, made with braised beef and 19 other ingredients! If you want to try your hand at preparing one of Chef John’s recipes at home, you can check it out here. (By the way, shout out to Food Network for just GIVING us the recipe unlike all the influencers who want to tell us their life story before telling us how to make dinner!)

Facebook/Madre - Boutique Taqueria Facebook/Madre - Boutique Taqueria loading...

When Can I See Boise on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives?

This episode is set to air Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m. on Dish (Channel 110) and DirecTV (231.) If you have Sparklight, you’ll have to wait a little longer. It’s scheduled to air at 10 p.m. on Channel 271. Don’t want to wait that late? The Cuevas family is hosting a watch party at the restaurant at 7 p.m. In a Facebook post, Julie said that she hopes lots of people come so she doesn’t have to watch herself on TV!

During his February trip, Fieri visited: Alyonka Russian Cusine, Taj Mahal, Saint Lawrence Gridiron, Tango’s Empanadas, West Side Drive-In and Sunshine Spice Cafe. All of those episodes have already aired.

Idaho's OTHER Weekend TV Appearance for the Weekend of May 19

30th Annual Nightclub & Bar Convention And Trade Show - Day 2 Isaac Brekken, Getty Images loading...

On Paramount Network, the former Strikers Bar at Meridian Lanes will be transformed into Bullseye Sports Bar and Kitchen on this week's episode of Bar Rescue. That airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on Dish and DirecTV. (Sparklight does not carry Viacom stations.)

KEEP READING: Here's How To Take The Most Delicious Northwest Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Trip 1,443 miles. 10 incredible restaurants that have been featured by Guy Fieri on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. The adventure starts in Boise, Idaho!

25 Amazing Foodie Destinations to Try Along Boise's Famous Greenbelt Someone in a popular Boise foodie Facebook group asked: "Good places to eat along the Greenbelt?" Well, the answer is there are a TON of them!