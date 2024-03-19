Whether you’re taking a trip to California for Spring Break or heading there for a summer vacation, chances are the last thing on your itinerary is cooking your own meals. If you need some inspiration and happen to be a Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives mega fan this might be the place to start!

Let’s be honest. You have that “where do you want to eat” conversation with your spouse enough at home. Chances are you have a neighborhood mainstay that you inevitably end up at when you can’t decide. For us, that used to be Old Chicago before the one in Downtown Boise closes which is why when we travel, we immediately check to see if they have a location where we’re at. Seriously, we’ll eat at one of the locations in Aurora every single day during Denver vacations. Call us creatures of habit, but the food has been consistent at every OC we’ve visited and if you’re going to try local beers, why not get credit for your World Beer Tour?

We can’t do that in California. There are no Old Chicago restaurants there. So, what’s the next best thing? If you think Guy Fieri is the coolest host on TV, it’s visiting one the places he featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. The show’s been on for 17 years, so there’s a lot of them! Food Network wants to help fans narrow down their picks by sharing smaller lists of Guy’s favorites.

When we clicked through the 15 Best Burgers from Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, we were hoping to see something from Idaho on that list. The restaurants he visited in our state weren’t anywhere to be found on the list, but five of the burgers on it were from California. So, if you like the show, bookmark this page and check them out the next time you head to Cali for vacation, wedding, family reunion, etc!

