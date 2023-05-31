15 Incredible Idaho Restaurants That Appeared on the Popular Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Is it the spikey bleach-blonde hair? Is it the cool car? Or is it the fact that he spotlights restaurants that are doing a really great job, rather than exploiting their shortfalls? It’s tough to narrow down WHY people are obsessed with Guy Fieri, but there’s no doubt that Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has staying power!

According to Food Network’s website, the show has been on the air since 2007. Over those 16 years, Fieri has visited restaurants not just in the United States, but London, Florence, and Cuba, too. He’s put together 37 seasons of the popular show. It’s also spawned a spin-off called Triple-D Nation where Fieri goes back to restaurants he’s already visited to see what’s new and what’s changed since the last time he’s stopped in.

Only two Idaho restaurants have been lucky enough to be featured on both Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Triple-D Nation. Fieristopped by Coeur d’Alene’s Capone’s Pub in 2010 for the original show and dropped by their Post Falls location for the spin-off eight years later. In Boise, Westside Drive-In made its first appearance when Fieri visited the State Street location in 2009. He came back 14 years later and featured the Parkcenter location in an episode of the spinoff in 2023.

We’ve done a list of restaurants, both past and present, that Fieri visited in Idaho before but since Fieri managed to visit a ton of Boise area residents when he came back to Idaho for the first time in well over a decade, we thought the list could use a little refresh!

Not all of these restaurants are still open, but a few of them live on through the recipes they shared with Fieri during his visit. Those will live on forever on Food Network’s website and we’ve included the links in case you want to try them at home!

15 Incredible Idaho Restaurants That Appeared on Popular Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives There was an almost 15-year gap between Guy Fieri's visits to the Gem State, but when he visited in 2023, he wasted no time trying some of the best cuisines our little neck of the woods has to offer! Here are the restaurants, past and present, that Fieri visited while in Idaho.

