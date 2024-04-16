29 Amazing Foodie Destinations to Try Along Boise’s Famous Greenbelt

Fingers crossed that warmer weather and sunny skies are here to stay! Once spring has sprung, it’s nearly impossible to stay indoors in the Treasure Valley. One of the most popular places to get outside and enjoy Boise’s beauty is along the Boise River Greenbelt.

Honestly, it’s hard to picture what Boise looked like before the Greenbelt, but some long term Boise residents remember a time before the path followed the river from Lucky Peak clear into Eagle. If you’re too young to remember that, there’s a vintage 1970 home movie of what the river looked like before the Greenbelt on YouTube. It was shot from a helicopter and was narrated by former Boise City Councilman, Bill Onweiler.

Getting everyone to buy into the vision of a continuous path on both sides of the river wasn’t an easy task, but those of us who enjoy the Boise Greenbelt today are grateful for the founder’s hard work. The result is an incredible, mostly shaded, 25-mile multi-use path that allows people to navigate their way from Lucky Peak to Eagle without having to cross major roadways.

As a former marathoner, it’s been fun to watch how much the Greenbelt has evolved in just 14 years! We remember a time where the run from the East Parkcenter Bridge to Barber Park was pretty desolate. Now, the Greenbelt takes you past Marianne Williams Park and through a rapidly developing Barber Valley.

We also remember a time where there wasn’t much to see between the Riverside Hotel and when you eventually got into Eagle. Now there’s all sorts of development along the Greenbelt! Naturally, with more people living and recreating in the area, the number of places to stop, relax and recharge along the way has increased.

Most recently? The founders of Barbacoa opened their third restaurant, Coa Del Mar, not far from Eagle’s section of the Greenbelt on April 15, 2024. While you’ll still find the signature “hot rock filet” on the menu, Eagle’s member of the Coa family is more focused on seafood with dishes like New Zealand Ora King Salmon, Lobster Pot Pie and Grilled Swordfish & Shrimp.

On the other end of the Greenbelt, Sid’s Garage is getting ready to open their third location near the Greenbelt in Barber Station. It’s slated to open before the end of April and it’s the first location they’ve built from the ground up. Not only will it be the biggest of their three local locations, it will also feature a patio overlooking the water.

In addition to the two new restaurants, there are at least 28 other AMAZING destinations waiting to feed you!

