11 Big Brands That Are Closing Idaho Locations in 2024

From 2010 to 2022, Idaho’s population grew 23.4%. The latest US Census estimates show that the Gem State is on the verge of cracking two million residents. While there are certain things Idahoans don’t love about the growth, it has attracted new brands to the state.

For example, Chick-Fil-A didn’t have a location in Idaho until they opened in the Boise State Student Union in 2010. Two years later, they opened their first stand alone location at The Village at Meridian in 2012. Now? They have 10 locations across the Gem State.

Chipotle wasn’t a thing in the Boise area until 2011. Culver’s came to the Gem State when they opened their location in Twin Falls in 2013. Panera didn’t arrive in Idaho until 2015. Those brands were extremely common in other parts of the country, but took a while to reach Idaho.

Chipotle Closes Over 40 Restaurants In Portland Area Over E. Coli Outbreak Getty Images loading...

Now? We have an In-N-Out and more are in the works. Wienerschnitzel is back, Raising Cane’s is interested in opening a location in Meridian and as much as Idahoans don’t love more people moving here and increased traffic, they are pretty excited to have those brands available near home!

Big Brands Struggling in Idaho

Not all big brands are thriving and growing. Some have filed for bankruptcy. Others have managed to avoid it but are slowly reducing their footprints to stop the financial bleeding.

When these brands announce mass closures, Idaho doesn’t always show up on the list because population wise? We’re a pretty small state. Brands in the news might not have many or any locations in Idaho to cut. That said, we’re not completely immune.

Here’s a look at 11 big brands that have or plan to close locations in the Gem State in 2024.

